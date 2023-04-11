|
Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - María Cecilia Karlezi
María Cecilia Karlezi Solari
Director of Falabella S.A. since 2003
Educational
Background
Board Positions and Experience
-
Entrepreneur
-
Member of the Board of Directors of Falabella S.A. since 2003
-
Member of the Board of Directors of Sodimac and has been a member of the Board of Falabella Retail S.A.
-
Board member of Grupo Auguri family Office
|Sales 2023
|
12 545 B
15 452 M
15 452 M
|Net income 2023
|
320 B
395 M
395 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
4 467 B
5 503 M
5 503 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|13,8x
|Yield 2023
|1,02%
|Capitalization
|
4 503 B
5 474 M
5 547 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,72x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,65x
|Nbr of Employees
|91 278
|Free-Float
|45,1%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends FALABELLA S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Last Close Price
|1 795,00 CLP
|Average target price
|2 183,64 CLP
|Spread / Average Target
|21,7%