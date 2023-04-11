Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Falabella S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FALABELLA   CLP3880F1085

FALABELLA S.A.

(FALABELLA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
1795.00 CLP   -0.28%
02:18pFalabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Enrique Ostale
PU
02:18pFalabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Alfredo Moreno
PU
02:18pFalabella S A : Proposal for Independent Director - Germán Quiroga
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - María Cecilia Karlezi

04/11/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
María Cecilia Karlezi Solari

Director of Falabella S.A. since 2003

Educational

Background

Board Positions and Experience

  • Entrepreneur
  • Member of the Board of Directors of Falabella S.A. since 2003
  • Member of the Board of Directors of Sodimac and has been a member of the Board of Falabella Retail S.A.
  • Board member of Grupo Auguri family Office

1

Disclaimer

Falabella SA published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 18:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 545 B 15 452 M 15 452 M
Net income 2023 320 B 395 M 395 M
Net Debt 2023 4 467 B 5 503 M 5 503 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 4 503 B 5 474 M 5 547 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 91 278
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart FALABELLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Falabella S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALABELLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 795,00 CLP
Average target price 2 183,64 CLP
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gastón Bottazzini Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro González Dale Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Solari Donaggio Chairman
Ashish Grover Chief Information Officer
Ricardo Cruzat Ochagavía Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALABELLA S.A.8.79%5 474
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED25.27%7 807
TRENT LIMITED0.45%5 881
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED57.41%5 336
DILLARD'S, INC.-4.78%5 232
MACY'S, INC.-10.36%5 024
