Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Paola Cúneo Queirolo
Paola Cúneo Queirolo
Director of Falabella S.A. since 2014
Educational
Background
Board Positions and Experience
Activities in
Non-Profit
Organizations
-
Degree in the Science of Management from Universidad de Chile and an MBA from Adolfo Ibañez University and Deusto University (Bilbao, Spain)
-
Director of Sodimac. Previously served as a board member of Falabella Retail S.A, Banco Falabella, and Inversiones Aguas Metropolitana
-
Executive Director of Sociedad de Inversiones and Rentas Liguria Ltda.
-
Participates in the Liguria Foundation
Disclaimer
Falabella SA published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 18:17:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|Sales 2023
|
12 545 B
15 452 M
15 452 M
|Net income 2023
|
320 B
395 M
395 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
4 467 B
5 503 M
5 503 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|13,8x
|Yield 2023
|1,02%
|Capitalization
|
4 503 B
5 474 M
5 547 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,72x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,65x
|Nbr of Employees
|91 278
|Free-Float
|45,1%
