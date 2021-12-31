Log in
    FALABELLA   CLP3880F1085

FALABELLA S.A.

(FALABELLA)
Falabella S A : Public Declaration in relation to the request presented by the FNE

12/31/2021
Public Statement

In relation to the request against Falabella, Banco de Chile, Consorcio and Hernán Büchi presented by the National Economic Prosecutor (Fiscalía Nacional Económica) for alleged violation of the prohibition of horizontal or direct interlocking, consisting of the simultaneous participation of the same board member or relevant executive in two or more competing companies, appealing to the simultaneous participation of Mr. Büchi in the companies mentioned as competitors in the offer of financial products and services, Falabella declares:

Hernán Büchi is a board member of the parent company Falabella S.A. and he is not a board member of Falabella Inversiones Financieras S.A. nor of its subsidiary Banco Falabella Chile, entities that have their own board of directors and their own corporate governance, which operate in accordance with the law and banking regulations.

• Likewise, Hernán Büchi has not participated in any board meeting or activity of Falabella Inversiones Financieras S.A., nor of its subsidiary Banco Falabella.

• In addition, to guarantee compliance with the interlocking regulation, Falabella S.A. maintains controls according to which its board of directors does not receive commercially sensitive or strategic information from any of its affiliates or their subsidiaries, including Banco Falabella.

• Falabella is convinced that it will demonstrate before the Antitrust Court (Tribunal de Defensa de la Libre Competencia) its strict compliance with the rules on interlocking.

Disclaimer

Falabella SA published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 14:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 939 B 12 865 M 12 865 M
Net income 2021 617 B 726 M 726 M
Net Debt 2021 3 550 B 4 175 M 4 175 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 6 959 B 8 149 M 8 184 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 93 261
Free-Float 44,5%
Managers and Directors
Gastón Bottazzini Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro González Dale Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Solari Donaggio Chairman
Helder Mao de Ferro Chief Information Officer
Hernán Alberto Büchi Buc Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALABELLA S.A.5.67%8 149
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED9.25%9 071
MACY'S, INC.138.58%8 032
KOHL'S CORPORATION23.54%6 995
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-39.21%5 200
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED62.14%5 127