Falabella S A : informs that Jorge Ramírez will assume as Chief Executive Officer of .com for the region

Falabella will appoint Jaime Ramírez as Chief Executive Officer of falabella.com in the region

Santiago, December 27th of 2021.-Falabella appointed Jaime Ramírez as Chief Executive Officer of falabella.com for the region, replacing Benoit de Grave.

Ramírez has a degree in Economics from Universidad de Los Andes in Colombia, and an MBA from Columbia University. He served as Senior Director of Mercado Libre in the Andean Region (Colombia, Peru, Venezuela and Ecuador), where he is responsible for the operation of the Marketplace, MercadoPago, MercadoEnvíos and MercadoShops business units. Previously, he worked at McKinsey & Company, and BBVA in Colombia where he was executive director of corporate finance. He also served as Director of Tribeca Asset Management.

The executive will lead the future challenges of falabella.com with a focus on improving the customer experience and expanding the offer of services for sellers; and continue the expansion of the platform in Peru and Colombia. Today falabella.com is the pillar of Falabella's digital proposal, which is complemented by the network of stores, shopping centers, click and collect points, online payment alternatives such as CMR, the digital wallet Fpay and the CMR Puntos loyalty program.

Gaston Bottazzini, CEO of Falabella, noted that "Jaime brings to the table a broad experience in marketplace development. In addition, he stands out for his leadership and teamwork skills. He will have the challenge of launching falabella.com in Peru and Colombia and positioning the brand as a market leader, implementing innovative actions that seek to help customers simplify and enjoy their lives more. "

He also thanked Benoit De Grave for his commitment in leading the development and implementation of falabella.com, as he will take on new professional challenges.

About falabella.com

falabella.com is Falabella's e-commerce platform that brings together in one place, a complete offer of more than 8 million products from Falabella Retail, Sodimac, Tottus and Linio, along with items from SMEs grouped in its Marketplace.

Through it, customers can access all the benefits of the Falabella world such as their Fpay digital wallet, CMR online issuing, the CMR points loyalty program and the use of the global network of in-store pick up and refund points in all their stores and shopping centers throughout Chile.