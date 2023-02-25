Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Falabella S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FALABELLA   CLP3880F1085

FALABELLA S.A.

(FALABELLA)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
1860.00 CLP   +0.54%
08:41aFalabella S A : is committed to addressing the climate crisis and will become Net Zero by 2035
PU
02/22Datamart announced that it has received $6 million in funding from Moonvalley Capital, Falabella S.A., Grupo Bicentenario SAS, Banco Santander Perú S.A.
CI
2022Falabella S A : Corporate Presentation 3Q-2022
PU
Falabella S A : is committed to addressing the climate crisis and will become Net Zero by 2035

02/25/2023 | 08:41am EST
Falabella is committed to addressing the climate crisis and will become Net Zero by 2035

• The company announced an ambitious plan that involves its entire ecosystem and includes Falabella.com, Falabella Retail, Sodimac, Tottus, Banco Falabella and Mallplaza. The plan will start with mitigating controlled emissions1 and will require changes to how it works and collaborates with suppliers.

Santiago, Chile, February 22, 2023. Climate change is an urgent problem. Accordingly, Falabella has announced an ambitious plan that actively addresses this issue, which will change how it manages its business. Its ecosystem includes Falabella.com, Falabella Retail, Sodimac, Tottus, Banco Falabella and Mallplaza and it will mitigate its greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonize its business to become Net Zero by 2035 under its scope 1 and 2 emissions2. This requires reducing its impact as far as possible and then offseting any residual emissions with high quality carbon credits3.

The company's CEO, Gaston Bottazzini, said that "the climate crisis concerns us at Falabella, but it also inspires us to urgently address it. This plan involves an ambitious roadmap with clear, measurable goals and positions us as an industry leader worldwide. We will become pioneers in controlling our emissions and we are very excited about that as a team."

The company will begin the project with an investment of over US$15 million in 2023 and has a medium-term goal of reducing its emissions under scopes 1 & 2 by 65% in 2030 compared to 2021, and to reach Net Zero 5 years later under the same scopes.

The Strategy and Sustainability Manager at Falabella S.A., Andrea González, pointed out that "this is a long-term commitment that involves changing our culture and how we tackle projects, and it requires tremendous collaboration." These changes will also introduce new standards for the group's stores and sites, such as replacing refrigeration equipment with environmentally friendly technologies4; switching to LED lighting; sourcing 65% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030; electrifying equipment to avoid using fossil fuels; and improving how it monitors and controls lighting and air conditioning.

She added that "this challenging plan complements our continual focus on reducing the indirect emissions within our value chain5, as we are working together with our suppliers to achieve this and continually expanding electromobility. We hope that Falabella's commitment will inspire more companies to join us."

1 Scopes 1 & 2.

2 As defined by the GHG Protocol standard and using the market method for scope 2.

3 Capture or elimination credits.

4 Transcritical CO2 compressors.

5 Scope 3, mainly carbon emissions associated with manufacturing and transporting our products.

Falabella SA published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2023 13:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 12 525 B 15 149 M 15 149 M
Net income 2022 249 B 301 M 301 M
Net Debt 2022 4 771 B 5 771 M 5 771 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 4 666 B 5 644 M 5 644 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 91 752
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart FALABELLA S.A.
Falabella S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FALABELLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 860,00 CLP
Average target price 2 245,00 CLP
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gastón Bottazzini Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro González Dale Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Solari Donaggio Chairman
Ashish Grover Chief Information Officer
Ricardo Cruzat Ochagavía Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALABELLA S.A.12.73%5 644
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED19.78%7 503
DILLARD'S, INC.9.04%6 035
TRENT LIMITED-3.37%5 593
MACY'S, INC.-0.39%5 577
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED53.31%5 197