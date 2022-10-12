Advanced search
    FALABELLA   CLP3880F1085

FALABELLA S.A.

(FALABELLA)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
1800.00 CLP   -0.66%
10/12Falabella may close up to 10% of its department stores this year
RE
09/01Transcript : Falabella S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 01, 2022
CI
09/01Falabella S A : Earnings Presentation 2Q-2022
PU
Falabella may close up to 10% of its department stores this year

10/12/2022 | 10:03pm EDT
A Falabella department store is seen in the commercial district of Vina del Mar

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella may close between 5% and 10% of its department stores in Peru, Colombia and Chile, its Department Store Chief Executive Francisco Irarrazaval said on Wednesday.

Irarrazaval was speaking at an investor day in New York, with other company executives.

A source close to the company said store closures were currently being considered but no final decision has been taken. It was expected that employees of stores shut down would be relocated to other shops, the person said.

The decision was part of a "constant" evaluation of the business profitability, with adjustments "based on customer demands," the source added.

Falabella - which also operates brands including Ikea and Gap in Latin America - is also preparing to open a small number of other stores this year, executives said.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Isabel Woodford; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FALABELLA S.A. -0.66% 1800 End-of-day quote.-35.23%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 1.36% 5005.19 Real-time Quote.-3.30%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -0.45% 267.023712 Real-time Quote.-26.66%
Financials
Sales 2022 12 383 B 13 266 M 13 266 M
Net income 2022 411 B 441 M 441 M
Net Debt 2022 4 074 B 4 365 M 4 365 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 4 516 B 4 838 M 4 838 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 91 744
Free-Float 45,2%
Technical analysis trends FALABELLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 800,00 CLP
Average target price 3 060,00 CLP
Spread / Average Target 70,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gastón Bottazzini Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro González Dale Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Solari Donaggio Chairman
Ashish Grover Chief Information Officer
Hernán Alberto Büchi Buc Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALABELLA S.A.-35.23%4 881
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-20.00%6 512
TRENT LIMITED33.66%6 160
DILLARD'S, INC.12.87%4 781
MACY'S, INC.-32.70%4 753
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.80%4 310