Falanx Cyber Security Limited, formerly Falanx Group Limited, provides enterprise-class cyber security services and solutions. The Company delivers end-to-end cyber capabilities, either as specific engagements or as fully managed services. Its capabilities comprise a full suite of cyber security services, all focused on improving its clients cyber resilience, and ultimately enabling them to withstand cyber-attacks. It provides penetration testing, ethical phishing, red teaming, continuous vulnerability scanning and testing process. Its detect & respond services include managed detection & response, managed endpoint detection & response and retained incident response. Its penetration testing services include vulnerability assessments, web application testing, social engineering, internal and wireless network testing and external infrastructure penetration testing. It also advises on cybersecurity solutions that are applicable and effective for organization's needs.