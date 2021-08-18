Falanx Group Limited : Grant of share options

18 August 2021

FALANX GROUP LIMITED

('Falanx', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Grant of share options

Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L), the AIM listed provider of cyber security and strategic intelligence services, announces that options over a total of 7,000,000 Ordinary Shares of nil par value each ('Shares') were granted to 7 (non PDMR) employees on 18 August 2021 pursuant to the Company's existing EMI Share Option Scheme (the 'Options'), equating to c1.3% of the current issued share capital.

The first 25% of the Options granted vest 12 months after the date of grant with the remaining balance vesting after four years. The total exercise period of the Options is 10 years from the date of grant and the exercise price is 1.05p per Share which was the closing price of Falanx's shares on 17 August 2021.

Enquiries:

Falanx Group Limited Alex Hambro Chairman Mike Read CEO Ian Selby CFO Via IFC Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Nomad and Joint Broker Alex Price / Fred Walsh + 44 (0) 207 710 7600 IFC Advisory Ltd, Financial PR & IR Graham Herring / Zach Cohen +44 (0) 203 934 663

About Falanx

Falanx Group Limited, is a global intelligence and cyber defence provider working with blue chip and government clients. For more information: https://www.falanx.com/