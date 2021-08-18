Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Falanx Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    FLX   VGG3338A1075

FALANX GROUP LIMITED

(FLX)
  Report
Falanx Group Limited : Grant of share options

08/18/2021 | 02:24am EDT
18 August 2021

FALANX GROUP LIMITED

('Falanx', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Grant of share options

Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L), the AIM listed provider of cyber security and strategic intelligence services, announces that options over a total of 7,000,000 Ordinary Shares of nil par value each ('Shares') were granted to 7 (non PDMR) employees on 18 August 2021 pursuant to the Company's existing EMI Share Option Scheme (the 'Options'), equating to c1.3% of the current issued share capital.

The first 25% of the Options granted vest 12 months after the date of grant with the remaining balance vesting after four years. The total exercise period of the Options is 10 years from the date of grant and the exercise price is 1.05p per Share which was the closing price of Falanx's shares on 17 August 2021.

Enquiries:

Falanx Group Limited

Alex Hambro Chairman

Mike Read CEO

Ian Selby CFO

Via IFC

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Nomad and Joint Broker

Alex Price / Fred Walsh

+ 44 (0) 207 710 7600

IFC Advisory Ltd, Financial PR & IR

Graham Herring / Zach Cohen

+44 (0) 203 934 663

About Falanx

Falanx Group Limited, is a global intelligence and cyber defence provider working with blue chip and government clients. For more information: https://www.falanx.com/

Disclaimer

Falanx Group Limited published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
