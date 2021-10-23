Log in
    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
FALCK RENEWABLES: SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENTS

10/23/2021 | 08:54am EDT
FALCK RENEWABLES: SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENTS

Milan, 23 October 2021 - In fulfilment of the requirements of article 129 of Consob Regulation 11971/99, here attached are the extracts of the shareholders agreements relating to Falck Renewables S.p.A. that have been published by their underwriters today in the daily newspaper "MF/Milano Finanza" as well as on the Company's website (www.falckrenewables.com). In addition, key information on the above-mentioned shareholders agreements, pursuant to Art. 122 of Legislative Decree n. 58/1998 and art. 130 Consob Regulation 11971/99, are available on the Company's website (www.falckrenewables.com).

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment ("FKR.MI") and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,320 MW (1,283 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 3,800 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Moreover, Falck Renewables provides highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.

Visit www.falckrenewables.comand connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@falckrenewables).

Contacts:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio Botta - Investor Relations - Tel. +39 02 2433 3338

Elena Roda - Media Relations - Tel. +39 02 2433 2297

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 12:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
