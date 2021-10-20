Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Falck Renewables S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
  Report
Falck Renewables S p A : Conference call presentation 20 October

10/20/2021 | 11:31am EDT
Conference call

presentation

20 October 2021

The Deal

  • Sale of 60% of Falck Renewables shares by Falck SpA
  • Stake acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF), an investment vehible advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management. IIF is a long-term investor in infrastructure and infrastructure-related assets, with a focus on contracted energy assets, utilities, and transportation/GDP-linked assets in OECD countries
  • IIF is excited to partner with Falck Renewables SpA to accelerate its next stage of growth, in addition to providing certainty and stability for the existing management team and broader employee base, building on the long-term successful stewardship of the Falck family
  • Price per Share fixed at 8.81 €: the Price per Share will not be subject to any adjustments arising from the possible conversion of Falck Renewables SpA's convertible bond into Falck Renewables SpA equity
  • Expected closing to be finalized by Q1 2022
  • Upon Closing of the Transaction, IIF will launch a mandatory cash tender offer for Falck Renewables SpA's remaining share capital at the same Price per Share offered to Falck SpA Intention to delist FKR
  • Subject to Closing of the Transaction, IIF also intends to launch a cash tender offer for Falck Renewables SpA's convertible bond addressed to qualified investors only, at the same terms and conditions

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
