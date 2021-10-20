Falck Renewables S p A : Conference call presentation 20 October
10/20/2021 | 11:31am EDT
Conference call
presentation
20 October 2021
The Deal
Sale of 60% of Falck Renewables shares by Falck SpA
Stake acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF), an investment vehible advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management. IIF is a long-term investor in infrastructure and infrastructure-related assets, with a focus on contracted energy assets, utilities, and transportation/GDP-linked assets in OECD countries
IIF is excited to partner with Falck Renewables SpA to accelerate its next stage of growth, in addition to providing certainty and stability for the existing management team and broader employee base, building on the long-term successful stewardship of the Falck family
Price per Share fixed at8.81 €: the Price per Share will not be subject to any adjustments arising from the possible conversion of Falck Renewables SpA's convertible bond into Falck Renewables SpA equity
Expected closing to be finalized byQ1 2022
Upon Closing of the Transaction, IIF will launch a mandatory cash tender offer for Falck Renewables SpA's remaining share capitalat the same Price per Share offered to Falck SpA → Intention to delist FKR
Subject to Closing of the Transaction, IIF also intends to launch a cash tender offer for Falck Renewables SpA's convertible bond addressed to qualified investors only,at the same terms and conditions
