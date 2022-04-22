Log in
    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/22 11:35:15 am EDT
8.820 EUR    0.00%
01:48pFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Dichiarazioni degli Amministratori
PU
04/19FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Novis Renewables' North Eagle Village, Green Lakes, and Judd Rd Solar Farms in the State of New York reach Commercial Operation
PU
04/13Global renewable power prices soar on heavy demand, chaotic supply chain
RE
Falck Renewables S p A : Dichiarazioni degli Amministratori

04/22/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
regulations, to the By-lawsand to the Self-RegulatoryCode, as well as a copyof an identitydocument, authoring their publication hencefor t h:

not to exercise and/or hold similar offices within the management , supervisory and control bodies of companies or groups of companies in competition with the Company;

to be informed, pursuontto and forthe purposes of European Regulation no. 679/l 6 on the protection of personal data ("GDPR") and of the current legislation, that the personal data collected will be processed bythe Company, also bymeans of IT instruments, exclusivelythin the scope of the procede for which th declaraﬁon is made, authoring the same to proceed with the pubITcations requred bylawfor purposes;

to undertake to promptlynotifythe Companya, on its half , its Board of Directo, of anychange in the information provided in this declaration and relating to their personal and professional characteristics:

to undertake to produce, at the request of the Company, the appropriate documentation to confirm the truthfulness of the infortion declared;

ALSO DECLARE

to accept the candidature and possible appointment to the ofﬁce of Director of the Companyas:

[ ] Independent Director

[ X] Non-Independent DirectorDenver 07/04/2022

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 636 M 686 M 686 M
Net income 2022 46,0 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
Net Debt 2022 950 M 1 024 M 1 024 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,3x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 2 870 M 3 094 M 3 094 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,01x
EV / Sales 2023 7,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Falck Renewables S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,82 €
Average target price 8,81 €
Spread / Average Target -0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toni Volpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Rundeddu Group CFO & Head-Management Services
Enrico Falck Ottaviano Executive Chairman
Elisabetta Caldera Independent Non-Executive Director
Georgina Grenon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.85%3 117
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.3.97%23 748
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-4.55%17 134
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%15 012
NORTHLAND POWER INC.6.06%7 418
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-34.25%4 761