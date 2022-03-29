Falck Renewables S p A : Directors' report on the item on the agenda

DIRECTORS' REPORT ON THE ITEM ON THE AGENDA

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

28 APRIL 2022

(Report prepared in accordance with Article 125-ter of "TUF" and Articles 73 and 84-ter of Issuers' Regulation)

Dear Shareholders,

In compliance with Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, ("Consolidated Financial Act") as later amended, and with Articles 73 and 84-ter of the regulation implementing the TUF regarding regulation of issuers, adopted by Consob with Resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as later amended, (the "Issuers' Regulation"), the Board of Directors of Falck Renewables S.p.A (the "Company" or the "Issuer") hereby provides you with a report (the "Report") explaining the items on the agenda for the Shareholders' Meeting convened in ordinary session - by notice published on March 29, 2022 on the Company's website https://www.falckrenewables.com/en/corporate-governance/shareholders-meetings#28-04-2022) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE" (available at www.emarketstorage.com), and for extract on the newspaper "MF/Milano Finanza" - at Company's offices in Milan (Italy), Corso Venezia 16, on April, 28 2022 at 11 a.m., on single call (the "Shareholders' Meeting").

In particular, the agenda for the above Shareholders' Meeting is the following:

1. Annual financial Report at 31 December 2021: approval of the Financial Statements at 31

December 2021, together with the Board of Directors' Report on Operations, the Statutory Auditors' Report and the Legal Auditing Firms' Report: related and consequent resolutions. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2021.

Composition of the Board of Directors and other resolutions regarding the directors:

2.1 appointment, pursuant to Article 2386, first paragraph, of the Italian Civil Code and Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Association, of 4 Directors. Related and consequent resolutions

2.2 authorization of the work activities carried out, and of the offices held, by the Directors in companies outside the group. Related and consequent resolutions;

3. Annual report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid:

3.1 approval of the "2022 Remuneration Policy" contained in Section I, pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis, of Legislative Decree no.58/98;

3.2 consultative vote on the "compensation paid in 2021" indicated in Section II, pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree no.58/98.

This Report must be read together with the other separate reports on the proposals concerning the items on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting referred to in the text of this Report.

This Report is being filed today and made available to the public on the Company's website (https://www.falckrenewables.com/en/corporate-governance/shareholders-meetings#28-04-2022) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE" (available at www.emarketstorage.com).

Milan, March 29, 2022

EXPLANATORY REPORT DRAWN UP IN ACCORDANCE WITH ART. 125-ter OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL ACT, ON THE FIRST ITEM ON THE AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CONVENED ON 28 APRIL 2022

Item no. 1 on the agenda - Annual financial Report as at 31 December 2021: approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2021, together with the Board of Directors' Report on Operations, the Statutory Auditors' Report and the Legal Auditing Firms' Report: related and consequent resolutions. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2021.

To our Shareholders,

we submit the financial statements of Falck Renewables S.p.A. (the "Company") as at 31 December 2021 for your approval, as examined and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting of 11 March 2022, which close with a loss of EUR 25,465,579.72.

Please note that any comments on the subject stated in sub-section 1.1 of the agenda of the

Shareholders' Meeting are largely contained in the Annual Financial Report as at 31 December 2021 (including the draft Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021, the Board of Directors' Report on Operations, the Reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors, as well as the certification by the Manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports pursuant to Art. 154-bis, par. 5 of the of the Consolidated Financial Act) made available to the public on the Company's website https://www.falckrenewables.com/en/corporate-governance/shareholders-meetings#28-04-2022, and on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE (available at www.emarketstorage.com), together with the additional documents requested by the regulations in force.

***** Resolution Proposal

To our Shareholders,

In light of the above, the Board of Directors proposes that you carry forward the loss for the year of EUR 25,465,579.72 and therefore adopt the following resolution:

"The Shareholders' Meeting of Falck Renewables S.p.A.,

‐ having taken note of what has been stated by the Board of Directors;

‐ having examined the draft financial statements of Falck Renewables S.p.A. as at 31 December 2021 which show a loss of EUR 25,465,579.72, and the Board of Directors' Report on operations;

‐ having taken note of the information contained in the report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and in the report of the Independent Auditors, as well as the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and the certification referred to in Art. 154-bis, par. 5 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 5 of 24 February 1998

RESOLVES

(i) to approve the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021, which closes with a loss of EUR 25,465,579.72 to be carried forward.

Milan, March 29, 2022

For the Board of Directors

The Chairman - Olov Mikael Kramer

EXPLANATORY REPORT DRAWN UP IN ACCORDANCE WITH ART. 125-ter OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL ACT, ON THE SECOND ITEM ON THE AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CONVENED ON 28 APRIL 2022

Item no. 2 on the agenda - Composition of the Board of Directors and other resolutions regarding the directors:

2.1 appointment, pursuant to Article 2386, first paragraph, of the Italian Civil Code and

Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Association, of 4 Directors. Related and consequent resolutions;

authorization of the work activities carried out, and of the offices held, by the Directors in companies outside the group. Related and consequent resolutions.

Dear Shareholders,

You have been convened for a shareholders' meeting to be held in ordinary form in order to discuss and resolve, among other things, upon the appointment of four members of the Board of Directors of Falck Renewables S.p.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to Article 2386, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code and Article 17 of the Articles of Association of the Company, and the authorization of any work activities carried out, and any offices held, by the incumbent directors of the Company in companies not belonging to the Company's group.

Item no. 2.1 on the agenda - Appointment pursuant to Article 2386, first paragraph, of the Italian Civil Code and Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Association, of 4 Directors. Related and consequent resolutions

On February 24, 2022, following the resignation of Mr. Enrico Falck, former executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and member and Chairman of the Sustainable Strategy Committee, as well as of Mr. Guido Corbetta, former Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Federico Falck and Mr. Filippo Marchi, former non-executive and non-independent directors of the Company, from the office as directors of the Company, effective immediately, the Board of Directors appointed by way of "co-optation", pursuant to Article 2386, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code and Article 17 of the Articles of Association of the Company, with the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors, Mr. Olov Mikael Kramer, Mr. John Hoskins Foster, Mr. Mark Alan Walters and Ms. Sneha Sinha as new directors of the Company. The Board of Directors also appointed (i) the director Olov Mikael Kramer as new executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and as member and Chairman of the Sustainable Strategy Committee, and (ii) the director John Hoskins Foster as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The above appointment was made in compliance with the provisions of applicable laws and regulations and of the Articles of Association of the Company concerning the requirements of directors and the composition of the Board of Directors. In particular, the Board of Directors ascertained that Mr. Olov Mikael Kramer, Mr. John Hoskins Foster, Mr. Mark Alan Walters and Ms. Sneha Sinha met the requirements set out by the law and other applicable provisions for the office as directors of the Company, including any professionalism and honorableness requirements, and