Falck Renewables S p A : Future of wind energy debated on Global Wind Day

On Global Wind Day our Director of Offshore Wind Paolo Formica took part in a lively debate on the global opportunities and challenges facing wind energy, particularly offshore wind.

Organised by Energy Voice as part of their Wind - A tracking transition series, and also featuring Carlos Martin from our offshore floating wind development partners BlueFloat Energy, the event covered the emerging markets for offshore wind developments and how they could help to evolve the hydrogen economy and contribute to a decarbonized global supply chain.

Click on the link to listen to the discussion.