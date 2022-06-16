Log in
FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Future of wind energy debated on Global Wind Day
PU
05/23FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : BlueFloat Energy and Ørsted ScotWind consortium support for Cromarty Firth Scottish Green Freeport bid
PU
05/18Falck Renewables Completes Sale Of Share Capital, Delisting
MT
Falck Renewables S p A : Future of wind energy debated on Global Wind Day

06/16/2022 | 10:13am EDT
On Global Wind Day our Director of Offshore Wind Paolo Formica took part in a lively debate on the global opportunities and challenges facing wind energy, particularly offshore wind.

Organised by Energy Voice as part of their Wind - A tracking transition series, and also featuring Carlos Martin from our offshore floating wind development partners BlueFloat Energy, the event covered the emerging markets for offshore wind developments and how they could help to evolve the hydrogen economy and contribute to a decarbonized global supply chain.

Click on the link to listen to the discussion.



Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 14:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 568 M 591 M 591 M
Net income 2021 -18,4 M -19,1 M -19,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 014 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
P/E ratio 2021 -135x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 859 M 2 974 M 2 974 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,83x
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toni Volpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Rundeddu Group CFO & Head-Management Services
Enrico Falck Ottaviano Executive Chairman
Elisabetta Caldera Independent Non-Executive Director
Georgina Grenon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 974
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-0.46%21 783
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.8.50%19 167
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%19 014
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-2.45%6 617
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-26.53%5 209