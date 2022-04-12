Log in
    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/12 11:36:43 am EDT
8.810 EUR   -0.23%
01:22pFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Information on new share capital
PU
04/11FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : and BlueFloat Energy partnership progress to next stage in delivering floating offshore wind in Scotland
PU
04/11FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : School visit at Illois, our plant under construction in France
PU
Falck Renewables S p A : Information on new share capital

04/12/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Information on new share capital

Milan, 12 April 2022 - Pursuant to Article 85-bis of the Issuers' Regulation and Article 2.6.2, subsection 1, lett. a) of Borsa Italiana's Market Rules, Falck Renewables S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that, following the exercise of the conversion right in connection with Euro 500,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Company's convertible bond named "Euro 200.000.000, 0.00 per cent. Equity-linked Green Bonds due 2025" (the "Convertible Bond"), the new share capital, fully subscribed and paid-in is equal to Euro 326,054,921 divided into 326,054,921 ordinary shares with no par value. Pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code, the notice of the executed capital increase was filed with the Milan, Monza-Brianza, Lodi Company Register on the date hereof. The table below shows the composition of the current and of the previous share capital:

Current Share Capital

Previous Share Capital

Euro

Number of

Shares

Par Value

Euro

Number of

Shares

Par Value

Total of which:

326,054,921.00

326,054,921

na

325,968,319.00

325,968,319

na

Ordinary Shares

326,054,921.00

326,054,921

na

325,968,319.00

325,968,319

na

As of the date hereof, the entire principal amount of the Convertible Bond has been converted and, accordingly, no Convertible Bond remains outstanding.

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the Euronext STAR Milan segment and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap and MIB ESG indices, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants using renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,385 MW (1,349 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, the United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, and provides services to clients with an approximate installed capacity of about 4,100 MW and with experience working in more than 40 countries. Moreover, Falck Renewables

Falck Renewables S.p.A.

Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (corner with Viale Italia), 20099 Sesto San Giovanni (Milan province) - P. +39 02 24331 W www.falckrenewables.comShare capital €326,054,921.00 fully paid in.

Registered office: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milan - Register of Companies, Tax Code and VAT number 03457730962 - REA Economic Registry number MI - 1675378

1

provides highly specialised energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.

Go to www.falckrenewables.com and join us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@falckrenewables).

Contact Details:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio Botta - Investor Relations - Tel. 02 2433 3338 Elena Roda - Media Relations - Tel. 02 2433 2297

SEC Newgate S.p.A

Daniele Pinosa, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio - Tel. 02 6249991

CDR Communication

Vincenza Colucci - Tel. 335 6909547

2

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 17:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
