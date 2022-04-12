Falck Renewables S p A : Information on new share capital

PRESS RELEASE

Information on new share capital

Milan, 12 April 2022 - Pursuant to Article 85-bis of the Issuers' Regulation and Article 2.6.2, subsection 1, lett. a) of Borsa Italiana's Market Rules, Falck Renewables S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that, following the exercise of the conversion right in connection with Euro 500,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Company's convertible bond named "Euro 200.000.000, 0.00 per cent. Equity-linked Green Bonds due 2025" (the "Convertible Bond"), the new share capital, fully subscribed and paid-in is equal to Euro 326,054,921 divided into 326,054,921 ordinary shares with no par value. Pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code, the notice of the executed capital increase was filed with the Milan, Monza-Brianza, Lodi Company Register on the date hereof. The table below shows the composition of the current and of the previous share capital:

Current Share Capital Previous Share Capital Euro Number of Shares Par Value Euro Number of Shares Par Value Total of which: 326,054,921.00 326,054,921 na 325,968,319.00 325,968,319 na Ordinary Shares 326,054,921.00 326,054,921 na 325,968,319.00 325,968,319 na

As of the date hereof, the entire principal amount of the Convertible Bond has been converted and, accordingly, no Convertible Bond remains outstanding.

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the Euronext STAR Milan segment and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap and MIB ESG indices, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants using renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,385 MW (1,349 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, the United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, and provides services to clients with an approximate installed capacity of about 4,100 MW and with experience working in more than 40 countries. Moreover, Falck Renewables

provides highly specialised energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.

