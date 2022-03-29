Falck Renewables S p A : Notice of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of April 28, 2022 and the Directors' explanatory reports

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 28, 2022

AND THE DIRECTORS' EXPLANATORY REPORTS

Milan, March 29, 2022 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. informs that the extract of the Notice of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022 has been published today on the daily Italian newspaper "MF/Milano Finanza".

The full text of this notice and the Explanatory Reports pursuant to Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 on the items on the agenda with related resolution proposals are available to the public at the Company's head office, on Falck Renewables' website https://www.falckrenewables.com/en/corporate-governance/shareholders-meetings#28-04-

2022 and on the authorized www.emarketstorage.com).

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the Euronext STAR Milan segment and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap and MIB ESG indices, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants using renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,385 MW (1,349 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, the United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, and provides services to clients with an approximate installed capacity of about 4,100 MW and with experience working in more than 40 countries. Moreover, Falck Renewables provides highly specialised energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.

Contact Details:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio Botta - Investor Relations - Tel. 02 2433 3338 Elena Roda - Media Relations - Tel. 02 2433 2297

SEC Newgate S.p.A

Daniele Pinosa, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio - Tel. 02 6249991

CDR Communication

Vincenza Colucci - Tel. 335 6909547

