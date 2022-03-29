Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Falck Renewables S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Falck Renewables S p A : Notice of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of April 28, 2022 and the Directors' explanatory reports

03/29/2022 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 28, 2022

AND THE DIRECTORS' EXPLANATORY REPORTS

Milan, March 29, 2022 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. informs that the extract of the Notice of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022 has been published today on the daily Italian newspaper "MF/Milano Finanza".

The full text of this notice and the Explanatory Reports pursuant to Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 on the items on the agenda with related resolution proposals are available to the public at the Company's head office, on Falck Renewables' website https://www.falckrenewables.com/en/corporate-governance/shareholders-meetings#28-04-

2022 and on the authorized www.emarketstorage.com).

storagesystem

"eMarketSTORAGE"

(availableat

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the Euronext STAR Milan segment and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap and MIB ESG indices, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants using renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,385 MW (1,349 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, the United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, and provides services to clients with an approximate installed capacity of about 4,100 MW and with experience working in more than 40 countries. Moreover, Falck Renewables provides highly specialised energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.

Go to www.falckrenewables.com and join us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@falckrenewables).

Contact Details:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio Botta - Investor Relations - Tel. 02 2433 3338 Elena Roda - Media Relations - Tel. 02 2433 2297

SEC Newgate S.p.A

Daniele Pinosa, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio - Tel. 02 6249991

CDR Communication

Vincenza Colucci - Tel. 335 6909547

Falck Renewables S.p.A.

Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (ang. viale Italia), 20099 Sesto S. Giovanni (MI) - P +39 02 24331 - W www.falckrenewables.comCap. Soc. € 325.968.319,00 int.vers..

Sede legale: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milano - Registro Imprese Cod. Fiscale e Partita Iva 03457730962 - REA MI - 1675378

1

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
09:49aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Notice of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of April 28, 2022 an..
PU
09:49aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Directors' report on the item on the agenda
PU
09:39aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Call notice ordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
09:39aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Data protection information notice
PU
03/24FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Information on new share capital and treasury shares
PU
03/10TRANSCRIPT : Falck Renewables S.p.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2022
CI
03/10FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Presentation of Results at 31 December 2021
PU
03/10FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Draft individual and consolidated financial statements as at 31 D..
PU
03/04FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Our commitment in sustainability has been recognized by Fondazion..
PU
03/01FALCK RENEWABLES : termination of Shareholders' agreement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 421 M 462 M 462 M
Net income 2021 31,3 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net Debt 2021 824 M 905 M 905 M
P/E ratio 2021 82,9x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 2 852 M 3 130 M 3 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,73x
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Falck Renewables S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,81 €
Average target price 8,81 €
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toni Volpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Rundeddu Group CFO & Head-Management Services
Enrico Falck Ottaviano Executive Chairman
Elisabetta Caldera Independent Non-Executive Director
Georgina Grenon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.73%3 130
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.3.74%23 951
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-13.05%16 186
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%15 012
NORTHLAND POWER INC.7.96%7 419
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-21.74%5 809