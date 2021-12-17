Falck Renewables S p A : Ørsted, Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy consortium announced a tie-up with Energy Skills Partnership Scotland (ESP)

A consortium comprised of Ørsted, Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy have announced a tie-up with Energy Skills PartnershipScotland (ESP) to help provide the workforce required to construct floating wind farms in Scotland. The partnership follows the consortium of developers submission of two joint bids to deliver floating wind farms as part of the upcoming ScotWind offshore lease round. ESP was established as a collaboration between Scotland's colleges and partners from industry, aimed at increasing Scotland's ability to deliver the skills required by the energy, engineering and construction sectors.