Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Falck Renewables S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Falck Renewables S p A : Ørsted, Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy consortium announced a tie-up with Energy Skills Partnership Scotland (ESP)

12/17/2021 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A consortium comprised of Ørsted, Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy have announced a tie-up with Energy Skills PartnershipScotland (ESP) to help provide the workforce required to construct floating wind farms in Scotland. The partnership follows the consortium of developers submission of two joint bids to deliver floating wind farms as part of the upcoming ScotWind offshore lease round. ESP was established as a collaboration between Scotland's colleges and partners from industry, aimed at increasing Scotland's ability to deliver the skills required by the energy, engineering and construction sectors.

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 11:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
06:39aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Ørsted, Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy consortium announced a..
PU
12/16PRESS RELEASE : Falck Renewables shareholders' meeting approves Board of Directors' propos..
PU
12/16FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Summary account of the votes
PU
12/14FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : shareholders' meeting approves Board of Directors' proposals
PU
12/14MINERVIA ENERGIA : Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy announce floating offshore wind f..
PU
12/03FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Toni Volpe wins Green Energy category at CEO Italian Awards 2021
PU
11/24FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Green light from municipal council for Beuningen wind project in ..
PU
11/19FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Ørsted, Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy consortium team up wit..
PU
11/17NextEnergy seeks $450 million for Italian solar assets, sources say
RE
11/13FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Press Release - Notice of the Extraordinary and Ordinary Sharehol..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 421 M 477 M 477 M
Net income 2021 28,0 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2021 840 M 952 M 952 M
P/E ratio 2021 91,5x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 2 500 M 2 826 M 2 833 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,93x
EV / Sales 2022 7,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Falck Renewables S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,65 €
Average target price 8,81 €
Spread / Average Target 1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toni Volpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Rundeddu Group CFO & Head-Management Services
Enrico Falck Chairman
Michela Bambara Chief Digital & Information Officer
Vittorio Grande Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.31.18%2 826
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.14.93%78 637
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-6.05%23 259
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.51.12%19 051
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.97.52%7 493
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-19.01%6 556