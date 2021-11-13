Falck Renewables S p A : Personal data protection information notice

PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION INFORMATION NOTICE
SHAREHOLDERS
1. INTRODUCTION
Falck Renewables SpA, with registered office in Corso Venezia, 16 - 20121 Milan (hereinafter also the "Company"), contactable at the following email address privacyexpert@falckrenewables.com, provides hereby the following information on the treatment of personal data of the individuals concerned by its business activities (employees, collaborators, shareholders, members of the corporate bodies, etc.) (hereinafter, jointly referred to as the "Data Subjects").
2. WHO IS THE DATA CONTROLLER?
The Company acts as the data controller in charge of processing personal data (hereinafter the "Data Controller"). An exhaustive list of those designated by the Company to supervise data processing may be requested to the Company, using the address mentioned at paragraph 9 of this information notice.
3. WHAT TYPES OF PERSONAL DATA DOES THE COMPANY PROCESS?
The Company collects and processes personal data provided by Data Subjects or collected from public sources (lists, registers, public documents) such as: personal data, identification data (e.g., name, surname, possible identity codes) and contact details (e.g., email address, telephone number); audio recordings of the shareholders' meeting; any further relevant data possibly supplied, including particular data (e.g., relating to health status), solely should it be necessary for the attendance to the Shareholders' meetings (hereinafter jointly referred to as "Personal Data").
4. WHAT ARE THE PURPOSES FOR PROCESSING PERSONAL DATA?
The Company processes the Personal Data of the Data Subjects, using manual and electronic tools, to satisfy the following purposes (hereinafter, jointly referred to as the "Purposes"):
-
verify the regular constitution of the Shareholders' meeting;
-
verify the identity and entitlement of the participants;
-
carry out further corporate requirements and formalities mandatory by law for the purposes of the
Shareholders' meeting; ;
-
to prove the truthfulness of the statements made during the meeting (using the audio recording system) to fulfill the obligations deriving from the applicable legislation - including communications to the competent authorities and to the supervisory bodies and replies to comply with possible requests coming from them -
Falck Renewables S.p.A.
Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (ang. viale Italia), 20099 Sesto S. Giovanni (MI) - P +39 02 24331 - W www.falckrenewables.com Cap. Soc. € 291.413.891,00 int.vers. Direzione e coordinamento da parte di Falck S.p.A.
Sede legale: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milano - Registro Imprese Cod. Fiscale e Partita Iva 03457730962 - REA MI - 1675378
1
and to send all the documentation functional to attend to the Shareholders' meeting.
5. WHAT IS THE LEGAL BASIS OF THE PROCESSING?
Processing Personal Data is compulsory in order to:
-
comply with legal obligations currently in force;
-
allow the exercise the Shareholders' rights.
The refusal to provide Personal Data for the Purposes would have the result of preventing the Company from fulfilling the applicable legal obligations.
6. WHO CAN ACCESS PERSONAL DATA?
The Company could share the Data Subject's Personal Data with:
-
Collaborators and employees of the Data Controller, in the context of their duties;
-
Legal, administrative and tax advisers who assist the Company in carrying out its activities;
-
Members of the corporate, administrative and control bodies of the Data Controller;
-
Institutional, public and/or judicial and/or monitoring bodies, acting as independent data controllers;
-
Platform for the storage and dissemination of regulated information;
-
IT or cloud service providers;
-
Users of the website www.falckrenewables.com, limited to the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting published in the "Corporate Governance" section of the site.
7. ARE PERSONAL DATA SENT ABROAD?
The Personal Data of the Data Subjects will not be transferred to countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA).
8. WHAT RIGHTS DOES THE DATA SUBJECT HAVE IN RELATION TO THE PROTECTION OF HIS/HER PERSONAL DATA?
Pursuant to the EU Regulation 2016/679 (hereinafter, the "Privacy Regulation"), the Data Subject may exercise the following rights at any time, by sending a message to the address provided in section 9 here below: (a) obtaining the confirmation of the existence or non-existence of Personal Data concerning him/her and receive copies of them; (b) finding out the origination of the Personal Data, the purposes for which they were processed, and the methods used, as well as the logic behind the treatment by electronic tools; (c) requesting Personal Data to be updated, corrected or - if he/she is interested to - supplemented; (d) obtaining the cancellation, anonymising or blocking of Personal Data possibly processed in violation of the
2
law, as well as objecting to the treatment of Personal Data due to legitimate reasons; (e) withdrawing anytime consent to the treatment of his/her Personal Data, without prejudice to the lawfulness of the treatment occurred before consent was withdrawn; (f) requesting that the Company limits the extent to which the Personal Data are processed; (g) objecting anytime to his/her Personal Data being processed; (h) requesting his/her Personal Data to be deleted, without undue delay; and (i) obtaining the portability of his/her Personal Data. In addition to the above, the Data Subject will have the right to file a complaint with the Personal Data Protection Authority, where circumstances permit.
9. HOW CAN I GET IN TOUCH WITH THE DATA CONTROLLER?
Should the Data Subject have doubts or questions regarding this Personal Data Protection Policy, or should he/she want to exercise one of the rights foreseen in section 8, he/she may contact the Company at the following address privacyexpert@falckrenewables.com
10. IS THERE A MAXIMUM CONSERVATION PERIOD APPLICABLE TO PERSONAL DATA?
Personal Data collected for the Purposes will be kept for a period equal to the duration of the existing relationship with the Data Controller, except when a longer period is required in light of litigations (including fiscal litigations) , requests made by competent authorities (including tax authorities) or pursuant to applicable laws.
11. MODIFICATIONS AND UPDATES
This information is valid from the effective date indicated below. However, the Company may, with prior notice, make changes and/or additions to this notice, including as a result of any subsequent amendments and/or legal integrations.
Milan, November 12, 2021
3
Disclaimer
Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 08:59:02 UTC.