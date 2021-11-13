Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Falck Renewables S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Falck Renewables S p A : Personal data protection information notice

11/13/2021 | 04:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION INFORMATION NOTICE

SHAREHOLDERS

1. INTRODUCTION

Falck Renewables SpA, with registered office in Corso Venezia, 16 - 20121 Milan (hereinafter also the "Company"), contactable at the following email address privacyexpert@falckrenewables.com, provides hereby the following information on the treatment of personal data of the individuals concerned by its business activities (employees, collaborators, shareholders, members of the corporate bodies, etc.) (hereinafter, jointly referred to as the "Data Subjects").

2. WHO IS THE DATA CONTROLLER?

The Company acts as the data controller in charge of processing personal data (hereinafter the "Data Controller"). An exhaustive list of those designated by the Company to supervise data processing may be requested to the Company, using the address mentioned at paragraph 9 of this information notice.

3. WHAT TYPES OF PERSONAL DATA DOES THE COMPANY PROCESS?

The Company collects and processes personal data provided by Data Subjects or collected from public sources (lists, registers, public documents) such as: personal data, identification data (e.g., name, surname, possible identity codes) and contact details (e.g., email address, telephone number); audio recordings of the shareholders' meeting; any further relevant data possibly supplied, including particular data (e.g., relating to health status), solely should it be necessary for the attendance to the Shareholders' meetings (hereinafter jointly referred to as "Personal Data").

4. WHAT ARE THE PURPOSES FOR PROCESSING PERSONAL DATA?

The Company processes the Personal Data of the Data Subjects, using manual and electronic tools, to satisfy the following purposes (hereinafter, jointly referred to as the "Purposes"):

  1. verify the regular constitution of the Shareholders' meeting;
  2. verify the identity and entitlement of the participants;
  3. carry out further corporate requirements and formalities mandatory by law for the purposes of the
    Shareholders' meeting; ;
  4. to prove the truthfulness of the statements made during the meeting (using the audio recording system) to fulfill the obligations deriving from the applicable legislation - including communications to the competent authorities and to the supervisory bodies and replies to comply with possible requests coming from them -

Falck Renewables S.p.A.

Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (ang. viale Italia), 20099 Sesto S. Giovanni (MI) - P +39 02 24331 - W www.falckrenewables.com Cap. Soc. € 291.413.891,00 int.vers. Direzione e coordinamento da parte di Falck S.p.A.

Sede legale: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milano - Registro Imprese Cod. Fiscale e Partita Iva 03457730962 - REA MI - 1675378

1

and to send all the documentation functional to attend to the Shareholders' meeting.

5. WHAT IS THE LEGAL BASIS OF THE PROCESSING?

Processing Personal Data is compulsory in order to:

  • comply with legal obligations currently in force;
  • allow the exercise the Shareholders' rights.

The refusal to provide Personal Data for the Purposes would have the result of preventing the Company from fulfilling the applicable legal obligations.

6. WHO CAN ACCESS PERSONAL DATA?

The Company could share the Data Subject's Personal Data with:

  • Collaborators and employees of the Data Controller, in the context of their duties;
  • Legal, administrative and tax advisers who assist the Company in carrying out its activities;
  • Members of the corporate, administrative and control bodies of the Data Controller;
  • Institutional, public and/or judicial and/or monitoring bodies, acting as independent data controllers;
  • Platform for the storage and dissemination of regulated information;
  • IT or cloud service providers;
  • Users of the website www.falckrenewables.com, limited to the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting published in the "Corporate Governance" section of the site.

7. ARE PERSONAL DATA SENT ABROAD?

The Personal Data of the Data Subjects will not be transferred to countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA).

8. WHAT RIGHTS DOES THE DATA SUBJECT HAVE IN RELATION TO THE PROTECTION OF HIS/HER PERSONAL DATA?

Pursuant to the EU Regulation 2016/679 (hereinafter, the "Privacy Regulation"), the Data Subject may exercise the following rights at any time, by sending a message to the address provided in section 9 here below: (a) obtaining the confirmation of the existence or non-existence of Personal Data concerning him/her and receive copies of them; (b) finding out the origination of the Personal Data, the purposes for which they were processed, and the methods used, as well as the logic behind the treatment by electronic tools; (c) requesting Personal Data to be updated, corrected or - if he/she is interested to - supplemented; (d) obtaining the cancellation, anonymising or blocking of Personal Data possibly processed in violation of the

2

law, as well as objecting to the treatment of Personal Data due to legitimate reasons; (e) withdrawing anytime consent to the treatment of his/her Personal Data, without prejudice to the lawfulness of the treatment occurred before consent was withdrawn; (f) requesting that the Company limits the extent to which the Personal Data are processed; (g) objecting anytime to his/her Personal Data being processed; (h) requesting his/her Personal Data to be deleted, without undue delay; and (i) obtaining the portability of his/her Personal Data. In addition to the above, the Data Subject will have the right to file a complaint with the Personal Data Protection Authority, where circumstances permit.

9. HOW CAN I GET IN TOUCH WITH THE DATA CONTROLLER?

Should the Data Subject have doubts or questions regarding this Personal Data Protection Policy, or should he/she want to exercise one of the rights foreseen in section 8, he/she may contact the Company at the following address privacyexpert@falckrenewables.com

10. IS THERE A MAXIMUM CONSERVATION PERIOD APPLICABLE TO PERSONAL DATA?

Personal Data collected for the Purposes will be kept for a period equal to the duration of the existing relationship with the Data Controller, except when a longer period is required in light of litigations (including fiscal litigations) , requests made by competent authorities (including tax authorities) or pursuant to applicable laws.

11. MODIFICATIONS AND UPDATES

This information is valid from the effective date indicated below. However, the Company may, with prior notice, make changes and/or additions to this notice, including as a result of any subsequent amendments and/or legal integrations.

Milan, November 12, 2021

3

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
04:00aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Press Release - Notice of the Extraordinary and Ordinary Sharehol..
PU
04:00aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Directors' report of the Shareholders' meeting agenda
PU
04:00aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Personal data protection information notice
PU
03:20aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Call notice of the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03:20aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Proxy/sub-proxy form to the appointed representative
PU
03:20aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Proxy form to the appointed representative
PU
11/11Press release - Interim financial report at September 30, 2021
PU
11/11Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2021
PU
11/10CITTÀ SOSTENIBILI AND AGENDA 2030 : best projects awarded
PU
11/10Presentation of results at 30 September 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 495 M 566 M 566 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net Debt 2021 840 M 961 M 961 M
P/E ratio 2021 110x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 2 522 M 2 887 M 2 886 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,79x
EV / Sales 2022 7,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Falck Renewables S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,72 €
Average target price 8,81 €
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toni Volpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Rundeddu Group CFO & Head-Management Services
Enrico Falck Chairman
Michela Bambara Chief Digital & Information Officer
Vittorio Grande Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.31.87%2 887
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.4.23%71 193
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-0.35%24 984
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.34.30%16 902
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-15.94%7 044
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.52.03%5 630