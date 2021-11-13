Falck Renewables S p A : Personal data protection information notice

PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION INFORMATION NOTICE

SHAREHOLDERS

1. INTRODUCTION

Falck Renewables SpA, with registered office in Corso Venezia, 16 - 20121 Milan (hereinafter also the "Company"), contactable at the following email address privacyexpert@falckrenewables.com, provides hereby the following information on the treatment of personal data of the individuals concerned by its business activities (employees, collaborators, shareholders, members of the corporate bodies, etc.) (hereinafter, jointly referred to as the "Data Subjects").

2. WHO IS THE DATA CONTROLLER?

The Company acts as the data controller in charge of processing personal data (hereinafter the "Data Controller"). An exhaustive list of those designated by the Company to supervise data processing may be requested to the Company, using the address mentioned at paragraph 9 of this information notice.

3. WHAT TYPES OF PERSONAL DATA DOES THE COMPANY PROCESS?

The Company collects and processes personal data provided by Data Subjects or collected from public sources (lists, registers, public documents) such as: personal data, identification data (e.g., name, surname, possible identity codes) and contact details (e.g., email address, telephone number); audio recordings of the shareholders' meeting; any further relevant data possibly supplied, including particular data (e.g., relating to health status), solely should it be necessary for the attendance to the Shareholders' meetings (hereinafter jointly referred to as "Personal Data").

4. WHAT ARE THE PURPOSES FOR PROCESSING PERSONAL DATA?

The Company processes the Personal Data of the Data Subjects, using manual and electronic tools, to satisfy the following purposes (hereinafter, jointly referred to as the "Purposes"):

verify the regular constitution of the Shareholders' meeting; verify the identity and entitlement of the participants; carry out further corporate requirements and formalities mandatory by law for the purposes of the

Shareholders' meeting; ; to prove the truthfulness of the statements made during the meeting (using the audio recording system) to fulfill the obligations deriving from the applicable legislation - including communications to the competent authorities and to the supervisory bodies and replies to comply with possible requests coming from them -

Falck Renewables S.p.A.

Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (ang. viale Italia), 20099 Sesto S. Giovanni (MI) - P +39 02 24331 - W www.falckrenewables.com Cap. Soc. € 291.413.891,00 int.vers. Direzione e coordinamento da parte di Falck S.p.A.

Sede legale: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milano - Registro Imprese Cod. Fiscale e Partita Iva 03457730962 - REA MI - 1675378

1