    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
Falck Renewables S p A : Press Release - Notice of the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' meeting of December 14, 2021

11/13/2021 | 04:00am EST
PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY AND ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF

DECEMBER 14, 2021

AND THE DIRECTORS' EXPLANATORY REPORTS

Milan, November 13, 2021 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. informs that the extract of the Notice of the extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of December 14, 2021, on single call, has been published today on the daily Italian newspaper "MF/Milano Finanza".

The full text of this notice and the Explanatory Reports pursuant to Articles 125-ter and 123- ter, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and Articles 72 and 84-ter of Issuers' Regulation on the items on the agenda with related resolution proposals are available to the public at the Company's head office, on Falck Renewables' website https://www.falckrenewables.com/en/corporate-governance/shareholders-meetings#14-12-2021and on the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE" (available at www.emarketstorage.com).

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on Euronext STAR Milan and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index and in the MIB ESG Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,349 MW (1,312 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 3,800 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Falck Renewables also provides highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.

Visit www.falckrenewables.comand connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@falckrenewables).

Contacts:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio Botta - Investor Relations - Tel. +39 02 2433 3338

Elena Roda - Media Relations - Tel. + 39 02 2433 2297

SEC Newgate S.p.A

Daniele Pinosa, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio - Tel. +39 02 6249991

CDR Communication

Vincenza Colucci - Tel. +39 335 6909547

Falck Renewables S.p.A.

Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (ang. viale Italia), 20099 Sesto S. Giovanni (MI) - P +39 02 24331 - W www.falckrenewables.com Cap. Soc. € 291.413.891,00 int.vers. Direzione e coordinamento da parte di Falck S.p.A.

Sede legale: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milano - Registro Imprese Cod. Fiscale e Partita Iva 03457730962 - REA MI - 1675378

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 495 M 566 M 566 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net Debt 2021 840 M 961 M 961 M
P/E ratio 2021 110x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 2 522 M 2 887 M 2 886 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,79x
EV / Sales 2022 7,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Managers and Directors
Toni Volpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Rundeddu Group CFO & Head-Management Services
Enrico Falck Chairman
Michela Bambara Chief Digital & Information Officer
Vittorio Grande Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.31.87%2 887
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.4.23%71 193
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-0.35%24 984
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.34.30%16 902
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-15.94%7 044
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.52.03%5 630