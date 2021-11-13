Falck Renewables S p A : Press Release - Notice of the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' meeting of December 14, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY AND ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF

DECEMBER 14, 2021

AND THE DIRECTORS' EXPLANATORY REPORTS

Milan, November 13, 2021 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. informs that the extract of the Notice of the extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of December 14, 2021, on single call, has been published today on the daily Italian newspaper "MF/Milano Finanza".

The full text of this notice and the Explanatory Reports pursuant to Articles 125-ter and 123- ter, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and Articles 72 and 84-ter of Issuers' Regulation on the items on the agenda with related resolution proposals are available to the public at the Company's head office, on Falck Renewables' website https://www.falckrenewables.com/en/corporate-governance/shareholders-meetings#14-12-2021and on the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE" (available at www.emarketstorage.com).

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on Euronext STAR Milan and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index and in the MIB ESG Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,349 MW (1,312 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 3,800 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Falck Renewables also provides highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.

Visit www.falckrenewables.comand connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@falckrenewables).

Contacts:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio Botta - Investor Relations - Tel. +39 02 2433 3338

Elena Roda - Media Relations - Tel. + 39 02 2433 2297

SEC Newgate S.p.A

Daniele Pinosa, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio - Tel. +39 02 6249991

CDR Communication

Vincenza Colucci - Tel. +39 335 6909547

Falck Renewables S.p.A.

Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (ang. viale Italia), 20099 Sesto S. Giovanni (MI) - P +39 02 24331 - W www.falckrenewables.com Cap. Soc. € 291.413.891,00 int.vers. Direzione e coordinamento da parte di Falck S.p.A.

Sede legale: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milano - Registro Imprese Cod. Fiscale e Partita Iva 03457730962 - REA MI - 1675378

1