FALCK RENEWABLES S.p.A.

PROXY/SUB-PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE FOR REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998

In accordance with Article 106, paragraph 4, Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020 converted with modifications by Law 24th April 2020 no. 27 and as extended by effect of art. 6, D.L. 105/2021 converted with modifications by Law no. 126/21, the participation in the Shareholders' Meeting of those who have the right to vote, is allowed exclusively through the Appointed Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Pursuant to the abovementioned Decree, the Appointed Representative may also be granted proxies and/or sub-proxy pursuant to Article 135-novies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("TUF"), as an exception to Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the TUF, by signing this proxy form

Declaration of the Appointed Representative - Spafid declares that it has no own interest in the proposed resolutions being voted upon. However, in view of (i) the contractual relations existing between SPAFID and the Company with regard, in particular, to the provision of technical assistance in shareholders' meeting and additional services, as well as (ii) the existence of fiduciary mandates by virtue of which Spafid could hold participations in the Company on behalf of its customers, on a fiduciary basis, in relation to which it will exercise the right to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting on the basis of specific instructions issued by the fiduciaries in order to avoid any subsequent disputes about the supposed existence of circumstances able to create a conflict of interest under Article 135-decies, paragraph 2, f) of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, Spafid expressly declares that, if unknown circumstances should occur or in the event of amendment or additions to the proposals put forward to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to cast a different vote from that indicated in the instructions. If the delegating party does not provide specific instructions for such cases by indicating them in the appropriate boxes, the instructions provided shall be deemed to be confirmed as far as possible. If it isnot possible to vote according to the instructions provided, Spafid will abstainon such matters. In any case, in the absence of voting instructions on some of the items on the agenda, Spafid will not vote for such items.

With reference to the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting of FALCK RENEWABLES S.p.A. to be held at Company's offices in Milan (Italy), Corso Venezia 16, on 14 December 2021, at 04:30 p.m., single call, as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website at https://www.falckrenewables.com/en/corporate- governance/shareholders-meetings#14-12-2021,on 13 November 2021, and, in abridged form, in the Italian daily newspaper "MF/Milano Finanza", on 13 November 2021, and having regard to the Reports on the items on the Agenda made available by the Company(§)

Please note: This form may be subject to change following any Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions pursuant to Article 126-bisLegislative Decree 58/1998, or individual proposed resolutions, in accordance with the terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of Call.

PROXY FORM

Complete with the information requested at the bottom of the form (§)

I, the undersigned (party signing the proxy) (Name and Surname) (*) Born in (*) On (*) Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*) Resident in (*) Address (*) Phone No. (**) Email (**) Valid ID document (type) (*) Issued by (*) No. (*) (to be enclosed as a copy)

The Company will process the personal data in accordance with the information published on the Company's website at the following address https://www.falckrenewables.com/, in the

"Corporate Governance" section - Shareholders' meeting 14-12-2021.

(*) Mandatory. (**) It is recommended to fill.

Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie SPAFID S.p.A.