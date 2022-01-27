Log in
    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
Falck Renewables S p A : Sicilian crowdfunding campaign wins sustainability award

01/27/2022 | 07:19am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Falck Renewables Sicilian crowdfunding campaign wins

sustainability award

Milan, Italy, 27 January 2022 - Falck Renewables has won a "L'Italia che verrà" award from UnipolSai for its for its Scicli agrivoltaic project crowdfunding initiative (in the province of Ragusa, Sicily), in recognition of the project's contribution to planning and implementing Italy's sustainable future.

The Scicli crowdfunding initiative was recognized for offering local communities the opportunity to contribute to the energy transition and the development of renewables in their area and to share in the value generated by the agrivoltaic plant, with annual yields of up to 6% on initial investments.

Over 60 days from its launch in October last year, the crowdfunding campaign raised 178,861 euros from a total of 68 investors, considerably exceeding the initial goal of 100 thousand euros. The investment will finance part of the construction of the 9.7 MW agrivoltaic plant with construction set to begin in the first quarter of 2022. The plant will combine the cultivation of native crops and raising of farm animals and renewable energy, making maximum use of the land. The project will be built on land that has been left uncultivated for the last twenty years and will generate new employment, including in the agricultural sector.

The award was presented this morning to the representatives of Falck Renewables, in an event organized by UnipolSai in Bologna.

"This award confirms our commitment to supporting local communities", commented Fabrizio Tortora, Head of Business Development at Falck Renewables. "Our first crowdfunding initiative has been a great success with results far beyond our expectations in Sicily, an area where we are developing new renewable projects. We are delighted that the award recognizes our sustainability model, which is very much focused on the long-term creation of shared value with local communities".

Falck Renewables S.p.A.

Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (ang. viale Italia), 20099 Sesto S. Giovanni (MI) - P +39 02 24331 - W www.falckrenewables.com Cap. Soc. € 291.413.891,00 int.vers. Direzione e coordinamento da parte di Falck S.p.A.

Sede legale: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milano - Registro Imprese Cod. Fiscale e Partita Iva 03457730962 - REA MI - 1675378

1

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment ("FKR.MI") and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,370 MW (1,333 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 3,800 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Falck Renewables also provides highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.

Visit www.falckrenewables.comand connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@falckrenewables).

Contacts:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio Botta - Investor Relations - Tel. +39 02 2433 3338

Elena Roda - Media Relations - Tel. + 39 02 2433 2297

SEC Newgate S.p.A

Daniele Pinosa, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio - Tel. +39 02 6249991

CDR Communication

Vincenza Colucci - Tel. +39 335 6909547

2

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 12:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
