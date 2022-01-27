Falck Renewables S p A : Sicilian crowdfunding campaign wins sustainability award

PRESS RELEASE

Falck Renewables Sicilian crowdfunding campaign wins

sustainability award

Milan, Italy, 27 January 2022 - Falck Renewables has won a "L'Italia che verrà" award from UnipolSai for its for its Scicli agrivoltaic project crowdfunding initiative (in the province of Ragusa, Sicily), in recognition of the project's contribution to planning and implementing Italy's sustainable future.

The Scicli crowdfunding initiative was recognized for offering local communities the opportunity to contribute to the energy transition and the development of renewables in their area and to share in the value generated by the agrivoltaic plant, with annual yields of up to 6% on initial investments.

Over 60 days from its launch in October last year, the crowdfunding campaign raised 178,861 euros from a total of 68 investors, considerably exceeding the initial goal of 100 thousand euros. The investment will finance part of the construction of the 9.7 MW agrivoltaic plant with construction set to begin in the first quarter of 2022. The plant will combine the cultivation of native crops and raising of farm animals and renewable energy, making maximum use of the land. The project will be built on land that has been left uncultivated for the last twenty years and will generate new employment, including in the agricultural sector.

The award was presented this morning to the representatives of Falck Renewables, in an event organized by UnipolSai in Bologna.

"This award confirms our commitment to supporting local communities", commented Fabrizio Tortora, Head of Business Development at Falck Renewables. "Our first crowdfunding initiative has been a great success with results far beyond our expectations in Sicily, an area where we are developing new renewable projects. We are delighted that the award recognizes our sustainability model, which is very much focused on the long-term creation of shared value with local communities".

