Falck Renewables S p A : Signed an agreement with the City of Tordesillas to publish the archaeological findings at Carrecastro windfarm

24 September 2021 - On behalf of the City Council, the Mayor of Tordesillas has signed an agreement with Falck Renewables to complete the archeological project at Falck Renewables' Carrecastro windfarm during the construction phase of the windfarm. This new phase of work will last approximately one year and the scientific results will be published in the first half of 2022.

The archaeological excavation at the Carrecastro site, carried out during the construction of the windfarm, started in 2019 and has unearthed interesting relics related to the Bronze Age in the Douro Valley.

The archaeological excavation of a considerable number of artefacts has brought to lightshowing the use of the site as a social gathering area for prehistoric groups. The investigation of the site in parallel with the excavation work by Patrimonio Inteligente has provided data of great interest regarding prehistorical civilization (their diet, trade relations, manufacturing skills and customs). The project was carried out in partnership with academic research centers including several departments of the CSIC, national universities (Valladolid, León and Autónoma de Barcelona) the Portuguese University of Minho, as well as the Poznan Radiocarbon Laboratory, from Poland.

This research was possible thanks to the coordination of the archaeological team of Patrimonio Inteligente and Falck Renewables in Spain. The partnership resulted in the development of a plan for sharing information at the local level, with an exhibition, conferences and educational workshops in the schools of Tordesillas, with the support of the City Council of Tordesillas and the Junta de Castilla y León. Tordesillas City Council and Falck Renewables have launched a project, managed by Patrimonio Inteligente, for the cataloguing of all the archaeological information which will be published in the first months of 2022.

Both the Tordesillas City Council and Falck Renewables have highlighted the strong cultural and heritage interest of the project and the opportunity for sharing scientific and archaeological findings to both to the scientific community and the community as a whole.