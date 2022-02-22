Falck Renewables S p A : Updated key details of the shareholders agreements

FALCK RENEWABLES: UPDATED KEY DETAILS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENTS Milan, 22 February 2022 - Following press release dated 23 October 2021, Falck Renewables S.p.A. announces today receipt, pursuant to Article 131, paragraph 1 of Consob Regulation adopted with motion No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, of the updated key details regarding the shareholders agreements relating to Falck Renewables S.p.A. Such updated key details are attached to this press release, together with the extract that have been published by their underwriters today in the daily newspaper "MF/Milano Finanza", as well as published on the company website www.falckrenewables.com Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on Euronext STAR Milan and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index and in the MIB ESG Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,370 MW (1,333 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 4,000 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Falck Renewables also provides highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers. Visit www.falckrenewables.comand connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@falckrenewables). Contacts Falck Renewables Giorgio Botta - Investor Relations T +39 02 2433 3338 Elena Roda - Media Relations T +39 02 2433 2297

Extract pursuant to Article 122 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("TUF"), and to Articles 129 and 131 of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971 dated 14 May 1999 ("Issuers' Regulation") Reference is made to the purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") of 19 October 2021 entered into by (i) IIF Int'l Acquistions Ltd., exempted company limited by shares with registered office in Ugland House, South Church Street, George Town, KY1-1104, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, registered at the firms' register of the place number MC 184347 ("IIF"), and (ii) Falck S.p.A., società per azioni with registered office in Milan, corso Venezia 16, registered at the ordinary section of the firms' register of Milan at the number 00917490153 ("Falck"), for the purchase by IIF of the entire stake owned by Falck in Falck Renewables S.p.A. ("Falck Renewables" or "Company"), equal to n. 174.848.336 shares corresponding to 60 per cent of the share capital of Falck Renewables ("Transaction"). According to articles 129 and 131 of the Issuers' Regulation, notice is hereby given that on 17 February 2022, IIF designated Green Bidco S.p.A., a joint stock company with registered office at Corso Vercelli no. 40, Milan, number of registration with the Companies' Register of Milan 12141120969 ("Green Bidco"), as the entity which according to the Agreement will acquire all rights and assume all obligations under the Agreement itself, being understood that IIF will remain jointly liable with the designated company for the obligations under the Agreement. Green Bidco accepted the designation and adhered to the Agreement. The Agreement, among other things, contains a number of clauses, functional to the Transaction, that may be considered relevant as shareholders' agreements pursuant to art. 122, paragraphs 1 and 5, let. D), TUF. The shareholders' agreements included in the Agreement concern all the 174.848.336 Falck Renewables shares, corresponding to an equal number of voting rights, owned by Falck on the date of the Agreement, representing 60 per cent of the share capital of Falck Renewables. For further information about the shareholders' agreements, please refer to the essential information made available on the website of the Company www.falckrenewables.com, "Corporate Governance" area.

Essential information pursuant to art. 122 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 ("TUF") and art. 130 of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 ("Consob Regulation") and subsequent amendments Essential information herein reported are an update of the version of October 22, 2021. Below, in bold underlined type, are the portions added or reworded from the version of the Essential Information of October 22, 2021. Falck Renewables S.p.A. Pursuant to art. 122 TUF and art. 130 of Consob Regulation, the following is hereby disclosed. Background On 19 October 2021, (i) IIF Int'l Acquistions Ltd., exempted company limited by shares with registered office in Ugland House, South Church Street, George Town, KY1-1104, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, registered at the firms' register of the place number MC 184347 ("IIF"), and (ii) Falck S.p.A., società per azioni with registered office in Milan, corso Venezia 16, registered at the ordinary section of the firms' register of Milan at the number 00917490153 ("Falck"), entered into a purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") for the purchase by IIF of the entire stake owned by Falck in Falck Renewables S.p.A. ("Falck Renewables" or "Company"), equal to n. 174.848.336 shares corresponding to approximately 60 per cent of the share capital Falck Renewables ("Transaction"). On 17 February 2022, IIF designated Green Bidco S.p.A., a joint stock company with registered office at Corso Vercelli no. 40, Milan, 20145, Italy, fully paid-in share capital of Euro 50,000.00 and number of registration with the Companies' Register of Milan 12141120969 ("Green Bidco"), as the entity which will acquire all rights and assume all obligations under the Agreement, being understood that IIF will remain jointly liable with the designated company for all the obligations under the Agreement. Green Bidco accepted the designation and adhered to the Agreement. Closing of the Transaction, which is subject to obtaining relevant regulatory and other approvals, is anticipated to be finalized on 24 February 2022("Closing"). The Agreement, among other things, contains a number of clauses, functional to the Transaction, that may be considered relevant as shareholders' agreements pursuant to art. 122, paragraphs 1 and 5, let. D), TUF, and are thus disclosed for the sake of prudence. Hereby the essential information related to these agreements are disclosed. COMPANY WHOSE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ARE THE SUBJECT OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT Falck Renewables S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, corso Venezia 16, registered in the ordinary section of the firms' register of Milan at the number 03457730962, listed on Euronext Milanorganized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., STAR segment. B) FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENTS The shareholders' agreements included in the Agreement and hereby described concern all the 174.848.336 Falck Renewables shares owned by Falck, equal to n. 174.848.336 voting rights and to approximately 60 per cent of the total number of voting rights representing the share capital of Falck Renewables.

The Company owns 2.210.000 treasury shares, corresponding to about 0,76% of the total number of the voting rights representing the share capital. At the date of this communication, IIF and Green Bidcodo not own shares of the Company. C) PARTIES TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENTS IIF Int'l Acquistions Ltd., exempted company limited by shares, formed under the law of the Cayman Islands, with registered office in Ugland House, South Church Street, George Town, KY1-1104, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, share capital USD 50.000 fully paid in, registered at the firms' register of the place number MC 184347. Falck S.p.A., società per azioni formed under the law of the Republic of Italy, with registered office in Milan, Corso Venezia 16, share capital Euro 77.635.355 fully paid in, registered in the ordinary section of the firms' register of Milan at the number 00917490153. Green Bidco S.p.A., a joint stock company with registered office at Corso Vercelli no. 40, Milan, 20145, Italy, number of registration with the Companies' Register of Milan 12141120969. D) CONTROL At the date of this communication, Falck exercises control over Falck Renewables pursuant to art. 2359, Paragraph 1, n. 1, of the Italian Civil Code and art. 93 TUF. Following the Closing of the Transaction, the control on Falck Renewables will be exercised by Green Bidco S.p.A.. CONTENTS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

(i) Interim Period As it is customary in this type of transactions, the Agreement includes interim management clauses. In particular, Falck, in its capacity as the main shareholder of the Company and the entity exercising management and coordination activities over the same, has undertaken to ensure that, between the date of the Agreement and the Closing date, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group Companies") are managed in continuity and coherence with the Company's business plan as currently implemented by the Company, and in any case in order to guarantee the full continuity of the Group Companies and that: the Company is not put into voluntary liquidation or carries out mergers or demergers; the Company does not modify its Articles of Association (except for what is provided for by the law); the Company does not change the primary nature of its business or expand into new lines of business; the Company does not issue shares other than shares issued pursuant to the resolution passed by the Company's extraordinary shareholders' meeting on November 17, 2020, to service the conversion of the convertible bond issued by the Company on September 23, 2020, or convertible bonds; the Company does not reduce the share capital, except for the cases provided for by articles 2446 and 2447 of the Italian Civil Code the Companies of the Group do not set up or enter into commitments in relation to debt assumption transactions or the purchase or sale of assets of certain types or in amounts greater than those provided for in the Agreement.