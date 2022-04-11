Falck Renewables S p A : and BlueFloat Energy partnership progress to next stage in delivering floating offshore wind in Scotland

PRESS RELEASE

Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy partnership progress to next stage in delivering floating offshore wind in Scotland

Milan/Inverness 11 April 2022 - The Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy partnership participating in the current ScotWind offshore leasing round has signed option agreements on its two successful bids.

The site east of Aberdeen in Plan Option E1 will be known as Bellrock with the site north of Fraserburgh in Plan Option NE6 called Broadshore.

The Falck Renewables, Bluefloat Energy and Ørsted consortium have also jointly signed an option agreement on a site east of Caithness in Plan Option N3 which will be known as Stromar.

Together the three areas could accommodate a total of approximately 3.0 GW of offshore wind capacity, with the projects scheduled to be operational by the end of the decade, subject to securing consent, commercial arrangements and grid connections.

The successful bids combined plans to build a skilled workforce and boost the Scottish supply chain, developing Scotland as a global hub for floating offshore wind technology, along with establishing a new model to ensure communities benefit from offshore wind.

Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy, said: "We are delighted to have signed the option agreements and now move on to delivering floating offshore wind developments at a scale which will really make a difference to Scotland. The Scottish coastline offers huge potential and we look forward to using our expertise to provide the clean energy which will be crucial to a net zero future for Scotland."

Richard Dibley, Managing Director of Falck Renewables Wind Ltd, said: "These offshore wind projects will have a hugely positive impact in Scotland, something we have always been passionate about over our more than 15 years delivering onshore wind in Scotland. They will create jobs, strengthen local supply chains, generate economic benefit and help to empower communities as we forge ahead and turn our plans into reality."

As part of the preparatory work to deliver the projects, research will be carried out with the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) to investigate the potential effects of floating offshore wind developments on the marine environment. Projects under discussion will examine how fishing interests and offshore wind can work together and study the interaction of fish, marine mammals and seabirds with floating offshore wind farms.

Work has already begun with community ownership experts Energy4All on a new framework which will allow residents of Scotland and Scottish communities to share the financial benefits of the offshore wind energy projects the consortium plans to build in the future. A collaboration

with Energy Skills Partnership Scotland (ESP) to help train up a skilled workforce in time for construction to begin is also underway.

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index and in the MIB ESG Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,385 MW (1,349 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 4,100 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Falck Renewables provides also highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.

Visit www.falckrenewables.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@falckrenewables).

BlueFloat Energy is developing offshore wind projects in various regions of the world, where it can implement its vision: to accelerate global deployment of offshore wind as a key enabler for the energy transition and economic growth. Founded by renewable energy professionals, BlueFloat Energy brings together remarkable team expertise in the design, development, financing, construction and execution of offshore wind projects.

BlueFloat Energy is supported by 547 Energy, the Quantum Energy Partners' platform dedicated to clean energy investments. 547 Energy aims to partner with innovative companies who drive the growth of the green energy economy. Quantum Energy Partners is one of the world's leading dedicated energy investment funds, with a portfolio of over $ 17 billion of assets under management since its inception in 1998. www.bluefloat.com

