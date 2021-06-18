Falck Renewables S p A : Cohesion is Competition - New Geographies of Value Production in Italy

On Friday 18 June 2021, we took part in the convention 'Cohesion is Competition - New Geographies of Value Production in Italy', promoted by the Symbola foundation.

Through the words of the president Enrico Falck, we deepened the theme of our approach in the territories that host our plants. The importance of local communities for the territory and how Falck Renewables transforms the Relational Capital in concrete actions was discussed: from local development to responsible supply chain.

The conference was held at 10.00 a.m. in live streaming and can be listened to on the site: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXdlljX06Ds&t=4631s