    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
Falck Renewables S p A : Cohesion is Competition - New Geographies of Value Production in Italy

06/18/2021 | 02:37pm EDT
On Friday 18 June 2021, we took part in the convention 'Cohesion is Competition - New Geographies of Value Production in Italy', promoted by the Symbola foundation.

Through the words of the president Enrico Falck, we deepened the theme of our approach in the territories that host our plants. The importance of local communities for the territory and how Falck Renewables transforms the Relational Capital in concrete actions was discussed: from local development to responsible supply chain.

The conference was held at 10.00 a.m. in live streaming and can be listened to on the site: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXdlljX06Ds&t=4631s

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 18:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 397 M 470 M 470 M
Net income 2021 35,3 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
Net Debt 2021 800 M 949 M 949 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,0x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 1 605 M 1 903 M 1 905 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,07x
EV / Sales 2022 5,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Technical analysis trends FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,67 €
Last Close Price 5,55 €
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toni Volpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Rundeddu Group CFO & Head-Management Services
Enrico Falck Chairman
Michela Bambara Chief Digital & Information Officer
Vittorio Grande Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.-15.78%1 912
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.6.47%71 947
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-14.74%22 249
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.29.60%16 134
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-8.30%7 642
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.15.69%4 239