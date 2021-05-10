Log in
    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
  Report
Falck Renewables S p A : Giovanni Stucchi appointed as Group General Counsel and General Secretary

05/10/2021 | 05:18am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

GIOVANNI STUCCHI APPOINTED AS GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL

AND GENERAL SECRETARY

Milan, Italy, 10 May 2021 - New appointment in Falck Renewables S.p.A.: Giovanni Stucchi

is the new Group General Counsel and General Secretary. His responsibilities will include: the management of ordinary and extraordinary legal activities, both extrajudicial and judicial as well as corporate affairs and compliance.

Giovanni Stucchi holds a law degree from Università Cattolica in Milan, a Master of Laws in International Business and Trade Law from the Fordham University School of Law in New York and a Master in Economics and Business Administration from the Universidad Gabriela Mistral di Santiago del Chile.

He has gained significant legal experience both in Italy and abroad. Before joining Falck Renewables in 2018 as Head of Legal for Southern Europe, Giovanni Stucchi worked for 12 years as a lawyer at Studio Legale Mondini Rusconi in Milan on legal and corporate consulting mandates incl. extraordinary transactions for Italian and foreign clients. From 2000 to 2006, he worked in Chile, first as General Manager of a consulting and real estate company, then, from 2003 to 2006, as Head of Legal, Administration & Accounting of a global services company.

"Congratulations to Giovanni for his new role in our Group. He will fill this position with the great professionalism and skill he has demonstrated in his past years of work at Falck Renewables. I wish him and the entire legal team all the best for this new beginning", commented Toni Volpe, CEO of Falck Renewables.

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment ("FKR.MI") and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,246 MW (1,209 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 3,000 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Moreover, Falck Renewables provides highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and

consumers.

Visit www.falckrenewables.comand connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@falckrenewables).

Falck Renewables S.p.A.

Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (ang. viale Italia), 20099 Sesto S. Giovanni (MI) - P +39 02 24331 - W www.falckrenewables.com Cap. Soc. € 291.413.891,00 int.vers. Direzione e coordinamento da parte di Falck S.p.A.

Sede legale: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milano - Registro Imprese Cod. Fiscale e Partita Iva 03457730962 - REA MI - 1675378

1

Contacts:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio Botta - Investor Relations - Tel. +39 02 2433 3338

Elena Roda - Media Relations - Tel. + 39 02 2433 2297

SEC Newgate S.p.A

Daniele Pinosa, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio - Tel. +39 02 6249991

CDR Communication

Vincenza Colucci - Tel. +39 335 6909547

2

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
