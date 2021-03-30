Log in
Falck Renewables S p A : Press Release - call notice

03/30/2021 | 06:13am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 29/30, 2021

AND THE DIRECTORS' EXPLANATORY REPORTS

Milan, March 30, 2021 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. informs that the extract of the Notice of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29/30, 2021 has been published today on the daily Italian newspaper "MF/Milano Finanza".

The full text of this notice and the Explanatory Reports pursuant to Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 on the items on the agenda with related resolution proposals are available to the public at the Company's head office, on Falck Renewables' website https://www.falckrenewables.com/en/corporate-governance/shareholders-meetings#29-04-

2021 and on the authorized www.emarketstorage.com).

storagesystem

"eMarketSTORAGE"

(availableat

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment ("FKR.MI") and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,196 MW (1,159 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Cuatro, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 3,000 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Moreover, Falck Renewables provides highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.

Visit www.falckrenewables.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@falckrenewables).

Contacts:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio BOTTA - Investor Relations - Tel. +39 02 2433 3338 Alessandra RUZZU - Media Relations - Tel. + 39 02 2433 2360

SEC Newgate S.p.A

Daniele Pinosa, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio - Tel. +39 02 6249991

CDR Communication

Vincenza Colucci - Tel. +39 335 6909547

Falck Renewables S.p.A.

Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (ang. viale Italia), 20099 Sesto S. Giovanni (MI) - P +39 02 24331 - W www.falckrenewables.comCap. Soc. € 291.413.891,00 int.vers. Direzione e coordinamento da parte di Falck S.p.A.

Sede legale: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milano - Registro Imprese Cod. Fiscale e Partita Iva 03457730962 - REA MI - 1675378

1

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
