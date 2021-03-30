FALCK RENEWABLES S.p.A.
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
and to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, on measures to strengthen the National Health Service and economic support for families, workers and businesses related to the epidemiological emergency of COVID-19 (the "Decreto Cura Italia") as converted with modifications by Law 24th April 2020 no. 27 and as extended by effect of paragraph 6 of art. 3, D.L. 183/2020, as converted with modifications by Law 26th February 2021 no. 21
Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie "SPAFID" S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, via Filodrammatici n. 10, fiscal code n. 00717010151, part of the Mediobanca Banking Group entered on the Register of Banking Groups, authorized under Ministerial Decree of 24/11/1941 to carry out trust activities in accordance with Law no. 1966 of 23.11.1939 as amended (hereinafter "Spafid"), acting in the capacity of "Appointed Representative", pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decreto Cura Italia, taking into account the emergency period extension established by D.L. 183/2020 as converted with modifications by Law 26th February 2021 no. 2, of FALCK RENEWABLES S.p.A. (hereinafter the "Company" or "Falck Renewables "), in the person of its specifically tasked employee or associate, gathers voting proxies in relation to the Ordinary General Meeting of FALCK RENEWABLES to be held at Company's offices in Milan (Italy), Corso Venezia 16, on April 29, 2021, at 11.00 a.m., on first call, and, if necessary, on second call on April 30, 2021, same place and time, as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website at https://www.falckrenewables.com/en/corporate-governance/shareholders-meetings#29-04-2021,and, in abridged form, in the Italian daily newspaper "MF/Milano Finanza" on March 30, 2021.
The form of proxy with the relating voting instructions shall be received, in original, by Spafid by the end of the second open market day preceding the date set for the Meeting (i.e., by 11:59 p.m. of April 27, 2021 on first call and of April 28, 2021 on second call). The proxies and voting instructions may be revoked within the same deadline.
Declaration of the Appointed Representative - Spafid, as Appointed Representative, declares that it has no personal interest in the proposed resolutions being voted upon. However, in view of (i) the contractual relations existing between Spafid and the Company with regard, in particular, to the provision of technical assistance in shareholders' meeting and additional services, as well as (ii) the existence of fiduciary mandates by virtue of which Spafid could hold participations in the Company on behalf of its customers, on a fiduciary basis, in relation to which it will exercise the right to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting on the basis of specific instructions issued by the fiduciaries, in order to avoid any subsequent disputes about the supposed existence of circumstances able to create a conflict of interest under Article 135-decies, paragraph 2, f) of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, Spafid expressly declares that, if unknown circumstances should occur or in the event of amendment or additions to the proposals put forward to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to cast a different vote from that indicated in the instructions. If the delegating party does not provide specific instructions for such cases by indicating them in the appropriate boxes, the instructions provided shall be deemed to be confirmed as far as possible. If it is not possible to vote according to the instructions provided, Spafid will abstain on such matters. In any case, in the absence of voting instructions on some of the items on the agenda,Spafid will not vote for such items
Please note: This form may be subject to change following any Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions pursuant to Article 126-bisLegislative Decree 58/1998, or individual proposed resolutions, in accordance with the terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of Call.
PROXY FORM (Part 1 of 2)
Complete with the information requested at the bottom of the form (§)
|
I, the undersigned (party signing the proxy)
|
(Name and Surname) (*)
|
|
|
|
|
Born in (*)
|
On (*)
|
Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*)
|
|
|
|
Resident in (*)
|
Address (*)
|
|
|
|
|
Phone No. (**)
|
Email (**)
|
|
|
|
|
Valid ID document (type) (*)
|
Issued by (*)
|
No. (*)
|
(to be enclosed as a copy)
|
|
|
|
|
(§)The Company will process the personal data in accordance with the information published on the Company's website at the following address https://www.falckrenewables.com, in the "Corporate-Governance" section - Shareholders' meeting 29-04-2021.
-
Mandatory. (**) It is recommended to fill. Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie SPAFID S.p.A.
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
in quality of (tick the box that interests you) (*)
|
shareholder with the right to vote
|
OR IF DIFFERENT FROM THE SHARE HOLDER
-
legal representative or subject with appropriate representation powers (copy of the documentation of the powers of representation to be enclosed)
-
pledge bearer usufructuary custodian manager other (specify) ………………………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
|
|
Name Surname / Denomination (*)
|
|
|
|
|
(complete only if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*)
|
|
the shareholder is
|
|
Born in (*)
|
On (*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
different from the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
proxy signatory)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered office / Resident in (*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. (*) _________________shares Falck Renewables - ISIN IT0003198790
|
Registrated in the securities account (1) n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____
referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) (2) No.. __________________________ Supplied by the intermediary: _________________________________
(to be filled in with information regarding any further communications relating to deposits)
DELEGATES SPAFID S.p.A. to participate and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting indicated above as per the instructions provided below.
DECLARES
-
that he/she/it is aware that the proxy to the Appointed Representative might contain voting instructions even only in respect of some resolution proposals in the agenda and that in this case, the vote shall be expressed for the sole proposals in respect of which instructions have been granted;
-
to have requested from the custodian the communication for participation in the Meeting as indicated above;
-
that there are no reasons for incompatibility or suspension of the exercise of voting rights.
AUTHORIZE Spafid and the Company to the treatment of his/her/its personal data for the purposes and under the terms and conditions specified in the provided information.
|
(Place and Date) *
|
|
(Signature) *
|
Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie SPAFID S.p.A.
|
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
VOTING INSTRUCTIONS (3) (Part 2 of 2)
intended for the Appointed Representative only - Tick the relevant boxes
|
The undersigned (4) (Personal details)
|
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
(indicate the holder of the right to vote only if different -
|
|
name and surname / denomination)
|
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Hereby appoints Spafid to vote in accordance with the voting instructions given below at Ordinary General Meeting of FALCK RENEWABLES to be held at Company's offices in Milan (Italy), Corso Venezia 16, on April 29, 2021, at 11.00 a.m., on first call, and, if necessary, on second call on April 30, 2021 same place and time.
RESOLUTIONS SUBJECT TO VOTING
1. Annual financial Report at 31 December 2020:
1.1 approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2020, together with the Board of Directors' Report on Operations, the Statutory Auditors' Report and the Legal Auditing Firms' Report: related and consequent resolutions. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2020;
|
Proposal of the Board of Directors
|
Tick only one
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
box
|
|
|
|
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
|
Tick only one box
|
|
Modify the instructions (express preference)
|
|
|
confirms the instructions
|
revokes the instructions
|
In Favour : ___________________________
|
Against
|
Abstain
1.2 proposed allocation of the profit for the year and dividend distribution to Shareholders: related and consequent resolutions.
|
Proposal of the Board of Directors
|
Tick only one
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
box
|
|
|
|
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
|
Tick only one box
|
|
Modify the instructions (express preference)
|
|
|
confirms the instructions
|
revokes the instructions
|
In Favour : ___________________________
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
2. Annual report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid:
2.1 approval of the "2021 Remuneration Policy" contained in Section I, pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis, of Legislative Decree no.58/98;
|
Proposal of the Board of Directors
|
Tick only one
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
box
|
|
|
|
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
|
Tick only one box
|
|
Modify the instructions (express preference)
|
|
|
confirms the instructions
|
revokes the instructions
|
In Favour : ___________________________
|
Against
|
Abstain
2.2 consultative vote on the "compensation paid in 2020" indicated in Section II, pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree no.58/98.
|
Proposal of the Board of Directors
|
Tick only one
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
box
|
|
|
|
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
|
Tick only one box
|
|
Modify the instructions (express preference)
|
|
|
confirms the instructions
|
revokes the instructions
|
In Favour : ___________________________
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
|
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
3. Proposal of adjustment of remuneration of the Legal Auditing Firm PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A. for the financial years 2020-2028; related and consequent resolutions
|
Proposal of the Board of Directors
|
Tick only one
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
box
|
|
|
|
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
|
Tick only one box
|
|
Modify the instructions (express preference)
|
|
|
confirms the instructions
|
revokes the instructions
|
In Favour : ___________________________
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
(Place and Date) *
|
|
(Signature) *
DIRECTORS' LIABILITY ACTION
In case of vote on a directors' liability action pursuant to art. 2393, paragraph 2, of the civil code, proposed by the shareholders on the occasion of the approval of the financial statements, the undersigned appoints the Appointed Representative to vote as follows:
|
Tick only one box
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
(Place and Date) *
|
|
(Signature) *
|
|
