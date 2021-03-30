FALCK RENEWABLES S.p.A.
PROXY/SUB-PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE FOR REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998
In accordance with Article 106, paragraph 4, Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020 converted with modifications by Law 24th April 2020 no. 27 and as extended by effect of paragraph 6 of art. 3, D.L. 183/2020, the participation in the Shareholders' Meeting of those who have the right to vote, is allowed exclusively through the Appointed Representative pursuant to Article 135- undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Pursuant to the abovementioned Decree, the Appointed Representative may also be granted proxies and/or sub-proxy pursuant to Article 135- novies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("TUF"), as an exception to Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the TUF, by signing this proxy form
Declaration of the Appointed Representative - Spafid declares that it has no own interest in the proposed resolutions being voted upon. However, in view of (i) the contractual relations existing between SPAFID and the Company with regard, in particular, to the provision of technical assistance in shareholders' meeting and additional services, as well as (ii) the existence of fiduciary mandates by virtue of which Spafid could hold participations in the Company on behalf of its customers, on a fiduciary basis, in relation to which it will exercise the right to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting on the basis of specific instructions issued by the fiduciaries in order to avoid any subsequent disputes about the supposed existence of circumstances able to create a conflict of interest under Article 135-decies, paragraph 2, f) of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, Spafid expressly declares that, if unknown circumstances should occur or in the event of amendment or additions to the proposals put forward to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to cast a different vote from that indicated in the instructions. If the delegating party does not provide specific instructions for such cases by indicating them in the appropriate boxes, the instructions provided shall be deemed to be confirmed as far as possible. If it isnot possible to vote according to the instructions provided, Spafid will abstainon such matters. In any case, in the absence of voting instructions on some of the items on the agenda, Spafid will not vote for such items.
With reference to the Ordinary General Meeting of FALCK RENEWABLES S.p.A. to be held at Company's offices in Milan (Italy), Corso Venezia 16, on April 29, 2021, at 11.00 a.m., on first call, and, if necessary, on second call on 30 April 2021, same place and time, as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website at https://www.falckrenewables.com/en/corporate-governance/shareholders-meetings#29-04-2021, and, in abridged form, in the Italian daily newspaper "MF/Milano Finanza" on March 30, 2021 and having regard to the Reports on the items on the Agenda made available by the Company(§)
Please note: This form may be subject to change following any Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions pursuant to Article 126-bisLegislative Decree 58/1998, or individual proposed resolutions, in accordance with the terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of Call.
PROXY FORM
Complete with the information requested at the bottom of the form (§)
|
I, the undersigned (party signing the proxy)
|
(Name and Surname) (*)
|
|
|
|
|
Born in (*)
|
On (*)
|
Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*)
|
|
|
|
Resident in (*)
|
Address (*)
|
|
|
|
|
Phone No. (**)
|
Email (**)
|
|
|
|
|
Valid ID document (type) (*)
|
Issued by (*)
|
No. (*)
|
(to be enclosed as a copy)
|
|
|
|
|
(§)The Company will process the personal data in accordance with the information published on the Company's website at the following address https://www.falckrenewables.com, in the "Corporate-Governance" section - Shareholders' meeting 29-04-2021.
-
Mandatory. (**) It is recommended to fill. Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie SPAFID S.p.A.
FALCK RENEWABLES S.p.A.
PROXY/SUB-PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE FOR REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998
in quality of (tick the box that interests you) (*)
|
shareholder with the right to vote
|
OR IF DIFFERENT FROM THE SHARE HOLDER
-
legal representative or subject with appropriate representation powers (copy of the documentation of the powers of representation to be enclosed)
-
pledge bearer usufructuary custodian manager other (specify) ………………………………………………………………………………………………
Name Surname / Denomination (*)
(complete only if
the shareholder is Born in (*)On (*)Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*) different from the
proxy signatory)
Related to
Registered office / Resident in (*)
No. (*) ___________________ shares Falck Renewables - ISIN T0003198790 Registrated in the securities account (1) n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____
referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) (2) No. __________________________ Supplied by the intermediary: _________________________________
(to be filled in with information regarding any further communications relating to deposits)
DELEGATES/SUB DELEGATES SOCIETÀ PER AMMINISTRAZIONI FIDUCIARIE SPAFID S.P.A. ("SPAFID"), with registered office in Milan, Tax Code no. 00717010151, to participate and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting indicated above as per the instructions provided below.
DECLARES
-
that he/she/it is aware that the proxy to the Appointed Representative might contain voting instructions even only in respect of some resolution proposals in the agenda and that in this case, the vote shall be expressed for the sole proposals in respect of which instructions have been granted;
-
to have requested from the custodian the communication for participation in the Meeting as indicated above;
-
that there are no reasons for incompatibility or suspension of the exercise of voting rights;
-
(in the case of sub-delegation) to be in possession of the originals of the proxy forms conferred on him/her and to keep them for one year available for possible verification.
AUTHORIZE Spafid and the Company to the treatment of his/her/its personal data for the purposes and under the terms and conditions specified in the provided information.
|
(Place and Date) *
|
|
(Signature) *
2
FALCK RENEWABLES S.p.A.
PROXY/SUB-PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE FOR REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998
VOTING INSTRUCTIONS
intended for the Appointed Representative only - Tick the relevant boxes
|
The undersigned (3) (Personal details)
|
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
(indicate the holder of the right to vote only if different -
|
|
name and surname / denomination)
|
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Hereby appoints Spafid to vote in accordance with the voting instructions given below at Ordinary General Meeting of FALCK RENEWABLES to be held at Company's offices in Milan (Italy), Corso Venezia 16, on April 29, 2021, at 11.00 a.m., on first call, and, if necessary, on second call on 30 April 2021, same place and time.
RESOLUTIONS SUBJECT TO VOTING
1. Annual financial Report at 31 December 2020:
1.1 approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2020, together with the Board of Directors' Report on Operations, the Statutory Auditors' Report and the Legal Auditing Firms' Report: related and consequent resolutions. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2020;
|
Proposal of the Board of Directors
|
Tick only one
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
box
|
|
|
|
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
|
Tick only one box
|
|
Modify the instructions (express preference)
|
|
|
confirms the instructions
|
revokes the instructions
|
In Favour : ___________________________
|
Against
|
Abstain
1.2 proposed allocation of the profit for the year and dividend distribution to Shareholders: related and consequent resolutions.
|
Proposal of the Board of Directors
|
Tick only one
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
box
|
|
|
|
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
|
Tick only one box
|
|
Modify the instructions (express preference)
|
|
|
confirms the instructions
|
revokes the instructions
|
In Favour : ___________________________
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
|
|
3
|
|
FALCK RENEWABLES S.p.A.
PROXY/SUB-PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE FOR REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998
2. Annual report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid:
2.1 approval of the "2021 Remuneration Policy" contained in Section I, pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis, of Legislative Decree no.58/98;
|
Proposal of the Board of Directors
|
Tick only one
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
box
|
|
|
|
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
|
Tick only one box
|
|
Modify the instructions (express preference)
|
|
|
confirms the instructions
|
revokes the instructions
|
In Favour : ___________________________
|
Against
|
Abstain
2.2 consultative vote on the "compensation paid in 2020" indicated in Section II, pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree no.58/98.
|
Proposal of the Board of Directors
|
Tick only one
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
box
|
|
|
|
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
|
Tick only one box
|
|
Modify the instructions (express preference)
|
|
|
confirms the instructions
|
revokes the instructions
|
In Favour : ___________________________
|
Against
|
Abstain
4
FALCK RENEWABLES S.p.A.
PROXY/SUB-PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE FOR REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998
3. Proposal of adjustment of remuneration of the Legal Auditing Firm PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A. for the financial years 2020-2028; related and consequent resolutions
|
Proposal of the Board of Directors
|
Tick only one
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
box
|
|
|
|
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
|
Tick only one box
|
|
Modify the instructions (express preference)
|
|
|
confirms the instructions
|
revokes the instructions
|
In Favour : ___________________________
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
(Place and Date) *
|
|
(Signature) *
DIRECTORS' LIABILITY ACTION
In case of vote on a directors' liability action pursuant to art. 2393, paragraph 2, of the civil code, proposed by the shareholders on the occasion of the approval of the financial statements, the undersigned appoints the Appointed Representative to vote as follows:
|
Tick only one box
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
(Place and Date) *
|
|
(Signature) *
5
