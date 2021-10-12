Falck Renewables S p A : takes first place in the TOP 100 ESG Sustainability Award

PRESS RELEASE

Falck Renewables takes first place in the TOP 100

ESG Sustainability Award

The award selected the 100 Italian companies that have distinguished themselves in

the field of sustainable development

Milan, 12 October 2021 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. has won first place in the TOP 100 - ESG Sustainability Award 2021 promoted by Credit Suisse and Kon. The company has joined the group of 100 Italian companies that have distinguished themselves in the field of sustainable development, combining innovation and sustainability, obtaining first place in the final ranking.

The award ceremony took place yesterday in Milan at Studio 90 - East End Studios. The ceremony was attended by Chairman Enrico Falck, Paolo Rundeddu, Chief Financial Officer of the Group, and Simona Gambini, Global Head of Communication & Stakeholder Engagement.

The result achieved is the result of important work that the company is carrying out in the field of sustainability, with the creation of sustainable finance tools, collaboration with financial partners to assess performance in the environmental, social and governance spheres, and transparency in communications.

Enrico Falck, Chairman of Falck Renewables, said: "Our participation in the Sustainability Award and the excellent result achieved is evidence of how fundamental sustainability is to our way of understanding business. Sustainability is part of our DNA, and this award demonstrates it. We will continue to create sustainable paths, convinced it is possible to live in a world where the only energy is green energy, to ensure a future for the younger generations".

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment ("FKR.MI") and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,320 MW (1,283 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 3,800 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Also, Falck Renewables provides highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and

consumers.

