Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Falck Renewables S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Falck Renewables S p A : takes first place in the TOP 100 ESG Sustainability Award

10/12/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Falck Renewables takes first place in the TOP 100

ESG Sustainability Award

The award selected the 100 Italian companies that have distinguished themselves in

the field of sustainable development

Milan, 12 October 2021 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. has won first place in the TOP 100 - ESG Sustainability Award 2021 promoted by Credit Suisse and Kon. The company has joined the group of 100 Italian companies that have distinguished themselves in the field of sustainable development, combining innovation and sustainability, obtaining first place in the final ranking.

The award ceremony took place yesterday in Milan at Studio 90 - East End Studios. The ceremony was attended by Chairman Enrico Falck, Paolo Rundeddu, Chief Financial Officer of the Group, and Simona Gambini, Global Head of Communication & Stakeholder Engagement.

The result achieved is the result of important work that the company is carrying out in the field of sustainability, with the creation of sustainable finance tools, collaboration with financial partners to assess performance in the environmental, social and governance spheres, and transparency in communications.

Enrico Falck, Chairman of Falck Renewables, said: "Our participation in the Sustainability Award and the excellent result achieved is evidence of how fundamental sustainability is to our way of understanding business. Sustainability is part of our DNA, and this award demonstrates it. We will continue to create sustainable paths, convinced it is possible to live in a world where the only energy is green energy, to ensure a future for the younger generations".

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment ("FKR.MI") and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,320 MW (1,283 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 3,800 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Also, Falck Renewables provides highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and

consumers.

Visit www.falckrenewables.comand connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@falckrenewables).

Falck Renewables S.p.A.

Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (ang. viale Italia), 20099 Sesto S. Giovanni (MI) - P +39 02 24331 - W www.falckrenewables.com Cap. Soc. € 291.413.891,00 int.vers. Direzione e coordinamento da parte di Falck S.p.A.

Sede legale: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milano - Registro Imprese Cod. Fiscale e Partita Iva 03457730962 - REA MI - 1675378

1

Contacts:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio Botta - Investor Relations - Tel. +39 02 2433 3338

Elena Roda - Media Relations - Tel. + 39 02 2433 2297

SEC Newgate S.p.A

Daniele Pinosa, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio - Tel. +39 02 6249991

CDR Communication

Vincenza Colucci - Tel. +39 335 6909547

Enrico Falck, Chairman of Falck Renewables S.p.A., receives Top 100 - ESG Sustainability Award 2021 prize

2

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
06:32aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : takes first place in the TOP 100 ESG Sustainability Award
PU
03:02aFALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Virtual STAR conference
PU
10/07FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : and BlueFloat Energy are evaluating floating offshore wind farms ..
PU
09/30FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : joins forces with BlueFloat Energy to develop floating offshore w..
PU
09/29FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Energy Team has obtained ISO 14001 certification
PU
09/28FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Ørsted and BlueFloat Energy partner with Energy4All to explore in..
PU
09/24FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : First-half financial report at 30 June 2021
PU
09/24FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Signed an agreement with the City of Tordesillas to publish the a..
PU
09/23FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Our participation in the "International Week of Happiness at Work..
PU
09/23FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Key renewable energy players call for sustainability and climate ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 418 M 483 M 483 M
Net income 2021 32,0 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
Net Debt 2021 799 M 923 M 923 M
P/E ratio 2021 67,3x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 2 116 M 2 448 M 2 445 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,97x
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Falck Renewables S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,32 €
Average target price 6,70 €
Spread / Average Target -8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toni Volpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Rundeddu Group CFO & Head-Management Services
Enrico Falck Chairman
Michela Bambara Chief Digital & Information Officer
Vittorio Grande Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.11.00%2 448
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.12.84%76 223
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-10.96%22 566
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.63.68%20 371
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-16.27%6 943
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.42.89%5 233