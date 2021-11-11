Log in
Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2021

11/11/2021
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 SEPTEMBER

The English version is a courtesy translation. The original Italian document is the authoritative version and in case of any discrepancies between the Italian and the English version, the Italian version shall always prevail.

Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2021

Contents

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021...........................................................................................

3

CONTENTS.............................................................................................................................................................

4

1. COMPANY OFFICERS..........................................................................................................................................

5

2. GROUP STRUCTURE...........................................................................................................................................

6

3. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..................................................................................................................................

10

3.1

INCOME STATEMENT .........................................................................................................................................

11

3.2

NET FINANCIAL POSITION ...................................................................................................................................

12

4. NOTES

..............................................................................................................................................................

13

4.1

ACCOUNTING STANDARDS, CONTENT AND FORM OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ....................................

14

4.2

MAIN CHANGES ...............................................................................................................................................

18

4.3

PERFORMANCE OF THE OPERATING SEGMENTS .......................................................................................................

27

4.6

BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR THE CURRENT YEAR..........................................................................................................

33

5. DIRECTORS' NOTES...........................................................................................................................................

35

5.1

REVIEW OF BUSINESS ........................................................................................................................................

36

6. STATEMENT BY THE MANAGER ASSIGNED TO PREPARE THE ACCOUNTING DOCUMENTS IN COMPLIANCE WITH

ART. 154-BISPARAGRAPH 2 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/1998......................................................................

42

FALCK RENEWABLES Group - Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2021

1. Company officers

1. Company officers

Board of Directors

Falck Enrico Ottaviano

Executive Chairman

Corbetta Guido Giuseppe Maria

Vice President

Volpe Toni

CEO

Caldera Elisabetta (*)

Director

Dassù Marta (*)

Director

Falck Federico Francesco Sergio

Director

Giadrossi Nicoletta (*)

Director

Grenon Georgina (*)

Director

Marchi Filippo Claudio Neil

Director

Ott Andrew Lee (*)

Director

Pietrogrande Paolo (*)

Director

Stefini Silvia (*)

Director

  1. Independent Members for the purposes of the TUF and the Corporate Governance Code

The Board of Directors was appointed by the Shareholders' Assembly on 7 May 2020

Board of Statutory Auditors

Righetti Dario

Chairman

Conca Giovanna

Statutory Auditor

Paleologo Oriundi Patrizia

Statutory Auditor

Busetto Domenico

Alternative Auditor

Delfrate Daniela

Alternative Auditor

The Board of Statutory Auditors was appointed by the Shareholders'

Assembly on 7 May 2020

Independent Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers SpA

page 5.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 15:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
