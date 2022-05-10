Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Falck Renewables S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/10 11:35:07 am EDT
8.810 EUR    0.00%
01:48pJPMorgan-advised IIF gets 95% of Italy's Falck Renewables
RE
04/28FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors at 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/22FALCK RENEWABLES S P A : Dichiarazioni degli Amministratori
PU
Summary 
Summary

JPMorgan-advised IIF gets 95% of Italy's Falck Renewables

05/10/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Infrastructure Investment Fund (IIF), a fund advised by JPMorgan, on Tuesday completed its takeover of Falck Renewables by securing more than 95% of the Italian green energy group following a buyout offer.

IIF had bought a 60% stake in Falck Renewables from the eponymous family of steel magnates, paying 8.81 euros a share. It had gone on to launch a buyout offer at the same price on the remaining 40%, offering a 29% premium on the average price of the stock over the previous three months.

The tender offer ended on Tuesday handing IIF's investment vehicle Green Bid 79.55% of the shares targeted by the bid, a statement by Italy's Borsa Italiana showed.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A. 0.00% 8.81 Delayed Quote.1.73%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.70% 119.965 Delayed Quote.-21.87%
Financials
Sales 2022 636 M 670 M 670 M
Net income 2022 46,0 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
Net Debt 2022 950 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,2x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 2 867 M 3 020 M 3 020 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,00x
EV / Sales 2023 7,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Falck Renewables S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,81 €
Average target price 8,81 €
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toni Volpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Rundeddu Group CFO & Head-Management Services
Enrico Falck Ottaviano Executive Chairman
Elisabetta Caldera Independent Non-Executive Director
Georgina Grenon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.73%3 020
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-8.36%20 308
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%18 813
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-7.74%16 260
NORTHLAND POWER INC.1.34%6 829
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-25.92%5 240