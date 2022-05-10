JPMorgan-advised IIF gets 95% of Italy's Falck Renewables

IIF had bought a 60% stake in Falck Renewables from the eponymous family of steel magnates, paying 8.81 euros a share. It had gone on to launch a buyout offer at the same price on the remaining 40%, offering a 29% premium on the average price of the stock over the previous three months.

The tender offer ended on Tuesday handing IIF's investment vehicle Green Bid 79.55% of the shares targeted by the bid, a statement by Italy's Borsa Italiana showed.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)