Press release - Interim financial report at September 30, 2021

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Milan, November 11, 2021 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. announces that the interim financial report at September 30, 2021, approved by the Board of Directors on November 10, 2021, is available to the public at Falck Renewables' registered office, on the website of the Company (www.falckrenewables.com) and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" www.emarketstorage.com.

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on Euronext STAR Milan and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index and in the MIB ESG Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,349 MW (1,312 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 3,800 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Falck Renewables also provides highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.

