COMUNICATO STAMPA
RESOCONTO INTERMEDIO DI GESTIONE AL 30 SETTEMBRE 2021
Milano, 11 novembre 2021 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. rende noto che il Resoconto Intermedio di Gestione al 30 settembre 2021, approvato dal Consiglio di Amministrazione il 10 novembre 2021, è disponibile presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet della Società (www.falckrenewables.com) e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "eMarket STORAGE" all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.com.
Falck Renewables S.p.A., quotata all'Euronext STAR Milan e inclusa nel FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index e nel MIB ESG Index, sviluppa, progetta, costruisce e gestisce impianti di produzione di energia da fonti energetiche rinnovabili con una capacità installata di 1.349 MW (1.312 MW secondo la riclassificazione IFRS 11) nel Regno Unito, Italia, Stati Uniti, Spagna, Francia, Norvegia e Svezia, generati da fonti eoliche, solari, WtE e da biomasse. Il Gruppo è un player internazionale nella consulenza tecnica per l'energia rinnovabile e nella gestione di asset di terzi, attraverso la propria controllata Vector Renewables, che fornisce i servizi a clienti per una capacità installata complessiva di circa 3.800 MW, grazie a un'esperienza maturata in più di 40 Paesi. Inoltre, Falck Renewables fornisce servizi altamente specializzati di energy management e downstream sia a produttori di energia sia a consumatori.
PRESS RELEASE
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
Milan, November 11, 2021 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. announces that the interim financial report at September 30, 2021, approved by the Board of Directors on November 10, 2021, is available to the public at Falck Renewables' registered office, on the website of the Company (www.falckrenewables.com) and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" www.emarketstorage.com.
Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on Euronext STAR Milan and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index and in the MIB ESG Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,349 MW (1,312 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 3,800 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Falck Renewables also provides highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.
