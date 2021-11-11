Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Falck Renewables S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

(FKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/11 10:36:12 am
8.698 EUR   +0.15%
10:27aPress release - Interim financial report at September 30, 2021
PU
10:17aInterim Financial Report at 30 September 2021
PU
11/10CITTÀ SOSTENIBILI AND AGENDA 2030 : best projects awarded
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press release - Interim financial report at September 30, 2021

11/11/2021 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMUNICATO STAMPA

RESOCONTO INTERMEDIO DI GESTIONE AL 30 SETTEMBRE 2021

Milano, 11 novembre 2021 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. rende noto che il Resoconto Intermedio di Gestione al 30 settembre 2021, approvato dal Consiglio di Amministrazione il 10 novembre 2021, è disponibile presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet della Società (www.falckrenewables.com) e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "eMarket STORAGE" all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.com.

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., quotata all'Euronext STAR Milan e inclusa nel FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index e nel MIB ESG Index, sviluppa, progetta, costruisce e gestisce impianti di produzione di energia da fonti energetiche rinnovabili con una capacità installata di 1.349 MW (1.312 MW secondo la riclassificazione IFRS 11) nel Regno Unito, Italia, Stati Uniti, Spagna, Francia, Norvegia e Svezia, generati da fonti eoliche, solari, WtE e da biomasse. Il Gruppo è un player internazionale nella consulenza tecnica per l'energia rinnovabile e nella gestione di asset di terzi, attraverso la propria controllata Vector Renewables, che fornisce i servizi a clienti per una capacità installata complessiva di circa 3.800 MW, grazie a un'esperienza maturata in più di 40 Paesi. Inoltre, Falck Renewables fornisce servizi altamente specializzati di energy management e downstream sia a produttori di energia sia a consumatori.

Visita www.falckrenewables.come connettiti con noi su LinkedIn e Twitter (@falckrenewables).

Contatti:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio Botta - Investor Relations - Tel. 02 2433 3338

Elena Roda - Media Relations - Tel. 02 2433 2297

Falck Renewables S.p.A.

Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (ang. viale Italia), 20099 Sesto S. Giovanni (MI) - P +39 02 24331 - W www.falckrenewables.com Cap. Soc. € 291.413.891,00 int.vers. Direzione e coordinamento da parte di Falck S.p.A.

Sede legale: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milano - Registro Imprese Cod. Fiscale e Partita Iva 03457730962 - REA MI - 1675378

1

PRESS RELEASE

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Milan, November 11, 2021 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. announces that the interim financial report at September 30, 2021, approved by the Board of Directors on November 10, 2021, is available to the public at Falck Renewables' registered office, on the website of the Company (www.falckrenewables.com) and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" www.emarketstorage.com.

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on Euronext STAR Milan and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index and in the MIB ESG Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,349 MW (1,312 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Renewables, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 3,800 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 40 countries. Falck Renewables also provides highly specialized energy management and downstream services to both energy producers and consumers.

Visit www.falckrenewables.comand connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@falckrenewables).

Contacts:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio Botta - Investor Relations - Tel. +39 02 2433 3338

Elena Roda - Media Relations - Tel. + 39 02 2433 2297

2

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
10:27aPress release - Interim financial report at September 30, 2021
PU
10:17aInterim Financial Report at 30 September 2021
PU
11/10CITTÀ SOSTENIBILI AND AGENDA 2030 : best projects awarded
PU
11/10Presentation of results at 30 September 2021
PU
11/10Presentazione dei risultati al 30 settembre 2021
PU
11/10Board of Directors approves Interim Financial Report as of 30 September 2021
PU
11/09Novis Renewables announces closing of tax equity for 29.6 MW Westmoreland solar project..
PU
11/09JUST ENERGY TRANSITION : Including citizens and communities in wind power projects
PU
11/04Dancing on air at Highland wind farm
PU
11/03Falck Renewables signs contract for the purchase of two ready-to-build wind farms in Fi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 384 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2021 32,0 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
Net Debt 2021 793 M 909 M 909 M
P/E ratio 2021 79,9x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 2 512 M 2 897 M 2 879 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,61x
EV / Sales 2022 7,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Falck Renewables S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,69 €
Average target price 8,81 €
Spread / Average Target 1,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toni Volpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Rundeddu Group CFO & Head-Management Services
Enrico Falck Chairman
Michela Bambara Chief Digital & Information Officer
Vittorio Grande Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.31.87%2 897
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.5.17%71 722
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-0.53%25 127
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.38.57%17 411
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-15.94%6 983
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.51.72%5 610