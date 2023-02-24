Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Falco Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPC   CA30606C1086

FALCO RESOURCES LTD.

(FPC)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:01:50 2023-02-23 pm EST
0.1250 CAD   +4.17%
08:46aFalco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines Under the Silver Stream Transaction
GL
08:45aFalco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines Under the Silver Stream Transaction
AQ
01/24Falco Announces Election of Directors and Closing of Its Senior Debt Transactions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines Under the Silver Stream Transaction

02/24/2023 | 08:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the Corporation and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“Osisko”) have entered into an amendment to the silver stream agreement dated February 27, 2019 relating to Falco’s Horne 5 Project. The amendment postpones to January 31, 2025 the deadlines granted to Falco to achieve milestones set as conditions precedent to Osisko funding the second and third instalments of the stream deposit, which instalments would be funded concurrently if such conditions are satisfied.

The independent directors of the Corporation have approved such amendments under the silver stream agreement.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
514-261-3336
info@falcores.com

Jeffrey White, LL.B, MBA
Director, Investor Relations
416-274-7762
rjwhite@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, and including statements relating to the funding of the second and third instalments of the stream deposit, may be forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco’s annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frame or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


All news about FALCO RESOURCES LTD.
08:46aFalco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines Under the Silver Stream Transaction
GL
08:45aFalco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines Under the Silver Stream Transaction
AQ
01/24Falco Announces Election of Directors and Closing of Its Senior Debt Transactions
GL
01/19Falco Announces Publication of ESG Report
GL
01/19Falco Announces Publication of ESG Report
AQ
2022Falco Announces Extension of its Senior Debts and Related Warrants
GL
2022Falco Announces Extension of its Senior Debts and Related Warrants
AQ
2022Falco Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30,..
CI
2022Falco Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Falco Resources Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 33,9 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart FALCO RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Falco Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALCO RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,13 CAD
Average target price 0,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target 380%
Managers and Directors
Luc Lessard President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Anthony Glavac Chief Financial Officer
Mario B. Caron Chairman
Francois Vézina Vice President-Technical Services
Paola Farnesi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALCO RESOURCES LTD.19.05%25
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.9.97%58 072
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION19.69%55 880
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.12.48%10 710
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-2.41%10 197
ALLKEM LIMITED1.96%4 967