MONTREAL, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) announced today that Mr. Claude Dufresne has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors so that he may focus his efforts on other professional duties.



The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Dufresne for his contribution over the past few years and wish him well in his future endeavors.

About Falco Resources Ltd.

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.

