Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp.    FCAC

FALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.

(FCAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alan Mnuchin-backed SPAC to raise $400 mln via U.S. IPO

03/17/2021 | 06:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 17 (Reuters) - Veteran investment banker Alan Mnuchin plans to raise $400 million for a blank-check firm through an initial public offering in the United States, regulatory filings on Wednesday showed.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp II, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will sell 40 million units, consisting of shares and warrants, on the Nasdaq Capital Market, priced at $10 per unit.

Mnuchin, brother of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, is the founder of New York-based merchant bank Ariliam Group and a former vice president of Goldman Sachs. He also founded AGM Partners LLC, a New York-based investment bank.

The first SPAC, Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, took digital health startup Sharecare Inc public in a $3.9 billion deal last month.

SPACs are shell companies that raise equity to take a private company public through a merger at a later date, allowing such companies to sidestep a traditional IPO to enter public markets.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is the lead underwriter for the offering. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. 0.20% 10.21 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.40% 13525.202471 Delayed Quote.4.53%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.95% 344.95 Delayed Quote.29.58%
All news about FALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.
06:28pFALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION  : Alan Mnuchin-backed SPAC to raise $400 mln via U.S..
RE
05:06pAlan Mnuchin-backed SPAC to raise $400 mln via U.S. IPO
RE
03/03FALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/03FALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION  : Wellstar Health System And Sharecare Enter Partner..
PR
02/23FALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/23SHARECARE  : completes acquisition of doc.ai, enhancing digital health offering ..
PR
02/19FALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/19SHARECARE  : and Digital Alpha announce a strategic collaboration to strengthen ..
PR
02/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Fal..
PR
02/12FALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION  : Sharecare, Falcon Capital Acquisition to Combine, ..
MT
More news
Chart FALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan G. Mnuchin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saif Rahman Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Franklin Sagansky Independent Director
Edgar Miles Bronfman Independent Director
Karen Lisa Finerman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.-3.32%442
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.70%31 457
KINNEVIK AB1.62%13 455
LIFCO AB (PUBL)11.28%9 223
SOMFY SA4.33%5 925
DUBAI INVESTMENTS PJSC10.34%1 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ