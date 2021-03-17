Alan Mnuchin-backed SPAC to raise $400 mln via U.S. IPO

March 17 (Reuters) - Veteran investment banker Alan Mnuchin
plans to raise $400 million for a blank-check firm through an
initial public offering in the United States, regulatory filings
on Wednesday showed.
Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp II, a special purpose
acquisition company, or SPAC, will sell 40 million units,
consisting of shares and warrants, on the Nasdaq Capital Market,
priced at $10 per unit.
Mnuchin, brother of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve
Mnuchin, is the founder of New York-based merchant bank Ariliam
Group and a former vice president of Goldman Sachs. He
also founded AGM Partners LLC, a New York-based investment bank.
The first SPAC, Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp,
took digital health startup Sharecare Inc public in a $3.9
billion deal last month.
SPACs are shell companies that raise equity to take a
private company public through a merger at a later date,
allowing such companies to sidestep a traditional IPO to enter
public markets.
Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is the lead underwriter for the
offering.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Aditya Soni)