Scheme of Arrangement - Corporate Debt Restructuring::EXPIRATION OF SECTION 211B(1) MORATORIA

FALCON ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 200403817G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

EXPIRATION OF SECTION 211B(1) MORATORIA

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings in its previous announcements (the "Previous Announcements") dated 9 January 2021, 18 January 2021, 4 February 2021, 10 February 2021, 3 May 2021, 4 May 2021, 13 May 2021, 1 June 2021, 7 June 2021, 16 June 2021, 23 June 2021, and 30 June 2021.

The Board of Directors of Falcon Energy Group Limited (the "Company") refers to:

its Previous Announcement dated 16 June 2021 informing of, amongst others, (i) the fixing of a case management conference on 5 July 2021 at 4.00pm for further directions to be given with respect to HC/OS 32/2021 and HC/OS 33/2021, if necessary, and (ii) that the extension by the Court of the moratoria under section 211B(1) of the Companies Act (Cap. 50) granted in HC/OS 957/2019 and HC/OS 956/2019 respectively (the "Moratoria") till 5 July 2021; and its Previous Announcement dated 30 June 2021 in relation to the outcome of the Lenders' Scheme Meetings and Unsecured Creditors' Scheme Meetings held on 29 June 2021.

The Board of Directors wishes to announce that during the Case Management Conference held on 5 July 2021, the Court ordered that there will be no extension of the Moratoria and the Moratoria will expire on 5 July 2021.

The court proceedings with respect to the Company's applications in HC/OS 32/2021 and HC/OS 957/2019 as well as AMPL's applications in HC/OS 33/2021 and HC/OS 956/2019 have been brought to a close.

The Company and AMPL are considering their options and will make further announcements as appropriate or when there are further developments.

Shareholders and noteholders are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully. Shareholders and noteholders should consult their stock brokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Tan Pong Tyea

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

6 July 2021