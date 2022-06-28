Log in
FALCON GOLD CORP.

Falcon Gold : APPOINTS CORPORATE SECRETARY

06/28/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
Vancouver, B.C., June 28, 2022. FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Diana Alvarez to the position of Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Alvarez is a paralegal with 15 years of experience working in corporate and securities law. Having worked for some of the leading law firms in Vancouver B.C., she is well versed in corporate compliance, governance, and administration of public traded companies. Ms. Alvarez has spent her career focused on resource issuers and holds a diploma in paralegal studies.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Alvarez to the position of Corporate Secretary, her experience and knowledge of Canadian listed issuers strengthens our leadership team." Comments Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds 14 additional projects: The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina; The Viernes Gold/Silver/Copper project in Antofagasta Chile; The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; the Great Burnt, Gander North/South, Valentine Gold South, Victoria West, and Golden Brook acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Matador, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland; and most recently Battery Metals projects in Ontario and Quebec, The Timmins West and Outarde Property.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp. "Karim Rayani" Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-0551

Email: k@r7.capital

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Falcon Gold Corp. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 19:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
