    FLMN   US30607B1098

FALCON MINERALS CORPORATION

(FLMN)
  Report
Falcon Minerals : DPM Combination Presentation

01/12/2022 | 08:06am EST
+

Combination of Desert Peak Minerals with Falcon Minerals

Building a Leading Minerals Business

January 12, 2022

Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "seeks," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "prospects," "guidance," "outlook," "should," "would," "will," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Falcon's and Desert Peak's ability to effect the transactions discussed in this communication; the expected benefits and timing of the transactions; future dividends; and future plans, expectations, and objectives for the combined company's operations after completion of the transactions, including statements about strategy, synergies, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, projected production, projected costs, prospects, plans, and objectives of management. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See "Risk Factors" in Falcon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as amended on Form 10-K/A, and in Falcon's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. Neither Desert Peak nor Falcon undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Falcon intends to file a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and also plans to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. You may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement (if and when it becomes available) and other relevant documents filed by Falcon with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You may also obtain Falcon's documents on its website at www.falconminerals.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Falcon, Desert Peak, and their directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about Falcon's directors and executive officers is available in Falcon's proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 23, 2021, for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when they become available. Investors should read the definitive proxy statement carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents using the sources indicated above.

Industry and Market Data

The information, data and statistics contained herein are derived from various internal (including data that Falcon and DPM have internally collected) and external third party sources. While Falcon and DPM believe such third party information is reliable, there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of the indicated information. Neither Falcon nor DPM has independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information provided by third party sources. No representation is made, by Falcon's or DPM's management, as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made within or the accuracy or completeness of any projections or modeling or any other information contained herein. Any information, data or statistics on past performance or modeling contained herein is not an indication as to future performance. Falcon and DPM assume no obligation to update the information in this presentation.

Basis of Presentation

Unless otherwise noted, all NRA counts and gross and net well counts are as of 12.28.21. All NRA metrics shown on an 1/8ths royalty equivalent basis.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). While Falcon and DPM believe such non-GAAP measures are useful for investors, it is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to any measure of such performance derived in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

1

Transaction Summary

Terms &

Structure

  • Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) and Desert Peak Minerals ("DPM") have agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction to form a $1.9bn enterprise value company(1)
    • FLMN will issue 235 million shares, which will be adjusted accordingly in connection with the reverse stock split below, of Class C common stock to DPM equityholders, resulting in existing FLMN shareholders owning ~27% and DPM equity holders owning ~73% of the combined company(2)
    • Expected to be accretive to FLMN shareholders on a cash flow per share basis for FY'22
  • Immediately prior to the closing of the transaction, FLMN will execute a 1-for-4 reverse stock split

Leadership & Governance

  • The combined company will be managed by the DPM management team
  • Initial Board of Directors following the close of this transaction will consist of 8 members: 6 designated by DPM and 2 designated by FLMN

• Approved by FLMN's Board of Directors and a Transaction Committee of FLMN's Board of

Directors comprised solely of disinterested directors

Approvals

• Subject to FLMN Stockholder approval

    • An entity affiliated with Blackstone (NYSE: BX), which owns ~40% of FLMN's common stock, has entered into a Support Agreement to vote in favor of the transaction
  • FLMN expects to mail proxy statement to FLMN shareholders in 1H'22

Timeline

    • Transaction is expected to close in 2Q'22
  2. Assumes FLMN share price as of 01/12/22.
  3. DPM equityholders may receive additional stock consideration to the extent that DPM's net debt is less than $140 mm (based on $5.15 per FLMN share price) at closing.

2

Building a Leading Minerals Business

1

Premier asset base focused at the front end of operators' cost curves

2

Proven strategy of large-scale consolidation across

diversified operators

3

Capital allocation strategy aligned with shareholders

and focused on low leverage

4

Best in class governance model led by experienced

Board and management

3

Transformative Combination Creating a Leading Oil-Weighted Minerals Company

Delaware Basin

Midland Basin

• DPM and FLMN are combining to

form a leading minerals & royalties

consolidator uniquely positionedto

deliver cash flow growthto

investors through our operators'

organic developmentand

management team's proven ability to

make accretive acquisitions

  • Combination brings together two

high quality, oil-weighted, and

Eagle Ford

geographically focused minerals

positions

Pro Forma Statistics

NRAs:

139,027

3Q'21 Daily Production(1):

13.5 Mboe/d

3Q'21 Annualized Adjusted

~$205mm

DPM

AOI Outline

EBITDA(2):

Premier Asset Base

Proven Consolidation Strategy

Shareholder-aligned

Best in Class Governance

Capital Allocation

Source: Company filings and presentations.

1. Daily production calculated as DPM 3Q'21 production pro forma for all deals completed in 3Q'21 as if they were completed on 0 7/01/21 plus FLMN reported 3Q'21 production.

2.

3Q'21 Annualized pro forma Adjusted EBITDA. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA calculated as DPM's standalone 3Q'21 Adjusted EBITDA assuming all deals completed in 3Q'21 were completed on 07/01/21

4

plus FLMN 3Q'21 asset level cash flow. Asset level cash flow calculated as production revenue plus lease bonus and other income less gathering, transportation, and marketing expenses, severance and ad valorem taxes, and any other production expenses.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Falcon Minerals Corporation published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 13:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
