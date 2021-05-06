Falcon Minerals : May 2021 Presentation

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Falcon cautions readers not to place any undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, future dividends paid, the tax treatment of dividends paid, Falcon's plans, initiatives, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from the forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, those associated with general economic and business conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Falcon and on the oil and gas industry as a whole; Falcon's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions; changes in commodity prices; uncertainties about estimates of reserves and resource potential; inability to obtain capital needed for operations; Falcon's ability to meet financial covenants under its credit agreement or its ability to obtain amendments or waivers to effect such compliance; changes in government environmental policies and other environmental risks; the availability of drilling equipment and the timing of production in Falcon's regions; tax consequences of business transactions; and other risks, assumptions and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Falcon's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Falcon's most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Falcon assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as may be required by applicable law.
RESERVE INFORMATION
Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact Falcon's strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered. Estimated Ultimate Recoveries, or "EURs," refers to estimates of the sum of total gross remaining proved reserves per well as of a given date and cumulative production prior to such given date for developed wells. These quantities do not necessarily constitute or represent reserves as defined by the SEC and are not intended to be representative of all anticipated future well results.
Overview
Falcon's primary assets are located in the core of the Eagle Ford under premier operators
Market / Asset Overview
NASDAQ Ticker
FLMN
Market Capitalization (1)
~$400mm
Shares Outstanding (2)
~86.2mm
Net Debt
$37.6mm
Key Counties
Karnes, Dewitt, Gonzales
Key Operators
COP, BP/DVN, EOG
Gross Unit Acres
~256,000 acres
Net Royalty Acres
~2,700 acres
Producing Horizontal Wells
~2,132 Eagle Ford wells
Core of the Core Eagle Ford
Kerr
Kendall
Hays
Real
Comal
Caldwell
Bandera
Guadalupe
Bexar
Gonzales
Uvalde
Medina
Wilson
DeWitt
Zavala
Frio
Atascosa
Karnes
1st 12 Mo. Boe / Ft.
0 - 11
Dimmit
11 - 18
La Salle
McMullen
Live Oak
18 - 24
24 - 33
33 - 44
44 - 58
58 - 80
Webb
Duval
Jim
80 - 132
133 - 267
Wells
267+
World class assets developed by world class operators
Assumes share price as of May 5, 2021. Inclusive of Class C Shares.
86,185,393 shares reflect fully-diluted or as-converted shares outstanding, inclusive of 40,000,000 Class C shares. Excludes unvested RSAs.
Investment Highlights
Falcon
Highlights
Announced $0.10 dividend for Q1'21 ($0.40 annualized)→ 33% growth over Q4'20
Expect to see Free Cash Flow double from Q4'20 levels to $0.15 of Free Cash Flow per share in Q2'21
Meaningful production growth expected in 2021 with zero capital expenditure or incremental acquisitions
High payout ratio→ inception to date average payout ratio of 92% with aggregate dividends of $1.185 per share
Conservative balance sheet and disciplined acquisition strategy
Operational
Overview
Averaged 5 rigs on Falcon's Eagle Ford assets during Q1'21
World class operators prosecuting decade long plans on Falcon's Eagle Ford position
COP, EOG, and BP/DVN are currently running 12 rigs in the Karnes Trough
Karnes Trough is characterized by some of the lowest breakeven returns in North American shale
Q1'21 net production of ~4,116 Boe/d
~1.23 net (60 gross) wells turned in line ("TIL") in Q1'21 vs. ~1.91 net (139 gross) in 2020
Production
Highlights
Production is expected to grow significantly from Q1'21 to Q2'21
60 gross wells (approximately 1.23 net) TIL during Q1 and are expected to drive meaningful production growth as
Falcon benefits from high NRI locations that were TIL in late Q1'21
This total includes 11 high NRI gross wells (approximately 0.95 net) that began producing during Q1'21
203 gross line-of-sight wells (2.04 net wells) permitted and in active development
Top operators represent ~90% of Falcon's line-of-sight inventory
2021 oil production as a percentage of total production is expected to be 50-53%
Recent Operator Commentary
Key Operators
Eagle Ford Outlook - 10-year commitment to Eagle Ford
Currently running 4 rigs and 2 frac crews in the Karnes Trough
ConocoPhillips ("COP") stated in
September that they are focused on the Eagle Ford, which represents the company's lowest cost of supply
~3,800 top-tier locations remaining
Maintained 4 rigs and ~2 frac crews across the Eagle Ford through pandemic
Built substantial DUC inventory of ~130+ wells in Lower 48 during 2020
Average cost of supply in Lower 48 below ~$30 / Bbl (10% IRR threshold)
Upside - ~300 refracs in 10-year plan, ~75% EUR increase from mechanical isolation refracs
Eagle Ford Outlook - 10+ years of inventory life in the Eagle Ford
Currently running 4 rigs in the Karnes Trough
Reestablished operational continuity and expect to bring online 40 wells through the remainder of 2021
Successful redevelopment appraisal program during 1H'20 confirms resource upside and additional highly economic inventory
Upside - ~700+ potential refrac locations along with additional redevelopment / infill inventory
Eagle Ford Outlook - bellwether asset in "growth phase" with 10+ years of inventory remaining
Currently running 4 rigs in the Karnes Trough
Maintained 3 rigs / 3 frac crews across the Eagle Ford in 2020
~145 net Eagle Ford wells expected to TIL in 2021
~1,900 net undrilled premium locations in the Eagle Ford
~6% reduction in Eagle Ford well costs expected in 2021 compared to 2020 levels
Upside - targeting Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) program with over 200 wells identified
10-year commitment to the Eagle Ford across key operators
