Falcon Minerals : May 2021 Presentation

05/06/2021
Investor Presentation

May 2021

Disclaimer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Falcon cautions readers not to place any undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, future dividends paid, the tax treatment of dividends paid, Falcon's plans, initiatives, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from the forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, those associated with general economic and business conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Falcon and on the oil and gas industry as a whole; Falcon's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions; changes in commodity prices; uncertainties about estimates of reserves and resource potential; inability to obtain capital needed for operations; Falcon's ability to meet financial covenants under its credit agreement or its ability to obtain amendments or waivers to effect such compliance; changes in government environmental policies and other environmental risks; the availability of drilling equipment and the timing of production in Falcon's regions; tax consequences of business transactions; and other risks, assumptions and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Falcon's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Falcon's most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Falcon assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as may be required by applicable law.

RESERVE INFORMATION

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact Falcon's strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered. Estimated Ultimate Recoveries, or "EURs," refers to estimates of the sum of total gross remaining proved reserves per well as of a given date and cumulative production prior to such given date for developed wells. These quantities do not necessarily constitute or represent reserves as defined by the SEC and are not intended to be representative of all anticipated future well results.

2

Overview

Falcon's primary assets are located in the core of the Eagle Ford under premier operators

Market / Asset Overview

NASDAQ Ticker

FLMN

Market Capitalization (1)

~$400mm

Shares Outstanding (2)

~86.2mm

Net Debt

$37.6mm

Key Counties

Karnes, Dewitt, Gonzales

Key Operators

COP, BP/DVN, EOG

Gross Unit Acres

~256,000 acres

Net Royalty Acres

~2,700 acres

Producing Horizontal Wells

~2,132 Eagle Ford wells

Core of the Core Eagle Ford

Kerr

Kendall

Hays

Real

Comal

Caldwell

Bandera

Guadalupe

Bexar

Gonzales

Uvalde

Medina

Wilson

DeWitt

Zavala

Frio

Atascosa

Karnes

1st 12 Mo. Boe / Ft.

0 - 11

Dimmit

11 - 18

La Salle

McMullen

Live Oak

18 - 24

24 - 33

33 - 44

44 - 58

58 - 80

Webb

Duval

Jim

80 - 132

133 - 267

Wells

267+

World class assets developed by world class operators

  1. Assumes share price as of May 5, 2021. Inclusive of Class C Shares.
  2. 86,185,393 shares reflect fully-diluted or as-converted shares outstanding, inclusive of 40,000,000 Class C shares. Excludes unvested RSAs.

3

Investment Highlights

Falcon

Highlights

  • Announced $0.10 dividend for Q1'21 ($0.40 annualized) 33% growth over Q4'20
  • Expect to see Free Cash Flow double from Q4'20 levels to $0.15 of Free Cash Flow per share in Q2'21
  • Meaningful production growth expected in 2021 with zero capital expenditure or incremental acquisitions
  • High payout ratio inception to date average payout ratio of 92% with aggregate dividends of $1.185 per share
  • Conservative balance sheet and disciplined acquisition strategy

Operational

Overview

  • Averaged 5 rigs on Falcon's Eagle Ford assets during Q1'21
  • World class operators prosecuting decade long plans on Falcon's Eagle Ford position
  • COP, EOG, and BP/DVN are currently running 12 rigs in the Karnes Trough
  • Karnes Trough is characterized by some of the lowest breakeven returns in North American shale
  • Q1'21 net production of ~4,116 Boe/d
  • ~1.23 net (60 gross) wells turned in line ("TIL") in Q1'21 vs. ~1.91 net (139 gross) in 2020

Production

Highlights

  • Production is expected to grow significantly from Q1'21 to Q2'21
    • 60 gross wells (approximately 1.23 net) TIL during Q1 and are expected to drive meaningful production growth as
      Falcon benefits from high NRI locations that were TIL in late Q1'21
    • This total includes 11 high NRI gross wells (approximately 0.95 net) that began producing during Q1'21
  • 203 gross line-of-sight wells (2.04 net wells) permitted and in active development
  • Top operators represent ~90% of Falcon's line-of-sight inventory
  • 2021 oil production as a percentage of total production is expected to be 50-53%

4

Recent Operator Commentary

Key Operators

  • Eagle Ford Outlook - 10-year commitment to Eagle Ford
  • Currently running 4 rigs and 2 frac crews in the Karnes Trough
  • ConocoPhillips ("COP") stated in
    September that they are focused on the Eagle Ford, which represents the company's lowest cost of supply
  • ~3,800 top-tier locations remaining
  • Maintained 4 rigs and ~2 frac crews across the Eagle Ford through pandemic
  • Built substantial DUC inventory of ~130+ wells in Lower 48 during 2020
  • Average cost of supply in Lower 48 below ~$30 / Bbl (10% IRR threshold)
  • Upside - ~300 refracs in 10-year plan, ~75% EUR increase from mechanical isolation refracs
  • Eagle Ford Outlook - 10+ years of inventory life in the Eagle Ford
  • Currently running 4 rigs in the Karnes Trough
  • Reestablished operational continuity and expect to bring online 40 wells through the remainder of 2021
  • Successful redevelopment appraisal program during 1H'20 confirms resource upside and additional highly economic inventory
  • Upside - ~700+ potential refrac locations along with additional redevelopment / infill inventory
  • Eagle Ford Outlook - bellwether asset in "growth phase" with 10+ years of inventory remaining
  • Currently running 4 rigs in the Karnes Trough
  • Maintained 3 rigs / 3 frac crews across the Eagle Ford in 2020
  • ~145 net Eagle Ford wells expected to TIL in 2021
  • ~1,900 net undrilled premium locations in the Eagle Ford
  • ~6% reduction in Eagle Ford well costs expected in 2021 compared to 2020 levels
  • Upside - targeting Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) program with over 200 wells identified

10-year commitment to the Eagle Ford across key operators

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Falcon Minerals Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 12:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
