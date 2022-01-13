Moore Kuehn Encourages FLMN, RCM, CBCZ, and ATSPT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Falcon Minerals Corp. (NASDAQ: FLMN)

Falcon Minerals has agreed to merge with Desert Peak Minerals. Under the proposed transaction, Falcon Minerals shareholders will own only 27% of the combined company.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM)

RCM has agreed to merge with Cloudmed. Under the proposed transaction, RCM shareholders will own only 70% of the combined company.

Comunibanc Corp. (OTC: CBCZ)

Comunibac has agreed to merge with Civista Bancshares. Under the proposed transaction, Comunibac shareholders will receive 1.1888 shares of Civista and $79.25 in cash per share.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ: ATSPT)

A registration statement was recently filed regarding the business combination agreement between Archimedes and SoundHound. Upon completion of the merger, Archimedes shareholders will own only 5.8% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

