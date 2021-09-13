Falcon Oil & Gas : Appointment of Non-executive Chairman

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

('Falcon' or 'Company')

Appointment of Non-executive Chairman

13 September 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Nally as Non-executive Chairman and to the Board of the Company, with immediate effect, replacing Joachim Conrad who will remain on the Board as a Non-executive Director.

Mr Nally has over 45 years' experience in London's capital markets including 18 years at Cenkos Securities PLC, a firm he co-founded in 2004. Mr Nally was an Executive Director and Head of Natural Resources at Cenkos, where he helped to build, develop and give strategic advice to a number of successful companies in the oil and gas sector. Prior to this, Mr Nally was a partner and director at Williams de Broe and an individual member of the International Stock Exchange of London.

Philip O'Quigley, Falcon's CEO said:

'We are delighted to welcome Joe onto the board of Falcon as Non-executive Chairman. Joe's strategic insight and vision gained from his extensive experience in oil and gas in the UK and North American markets will be a huge asset to the Company. I look forward to working with Joe as we enter the next stage of development following the exciting Amungee NW-1H test results announced on 3 September 2021. I would like to sincerely thank Joachim Conrad for his stewardship of the Company as Chairman since 2015 and I am delighted that he will remain on the board as a Non-executive Director.'

Joe Nally, Non-executive Chairman said:

'I am delighted to be joining the Board of Falcon at this exciting time with the recent significant development providing a line of sight to gas commercialisation of the Beetaloo in the Northern Territory, Australia.'

The Company provides the following disclosures in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Regulatory Disclosures

Full name (age)

John Joseph (Joe) Nally (69)

Current directorships:

Southern Energy Corp.

Tennyson Court Limited

Waverton Property LLP

Previous directorships / partnerships (in the last five years):

Cenkos Securities PLC

There are no further disclosures pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies to be made in respect of Mr Nally's appointment.

Granting of stock options

Following Mr. Nally's formal appointment by the Board on 10 September 2021, the Company granted Mr. Nally share options ('Options') to purchase an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares of Falcon at an exercise price of GBP£0.10 under the stock option plan approved at Falcon's annual shareholders meeting held on 10 December 2020.

The Options have a vesting schedule allowing for 1/3 of the Options to vest immediately with an additional 1/3 vesting on each subsequent anniversary until the Options are fully vested on 10 September 2023. The Options have an expiry date of 9 September 2026.

After this grant, there are 47,000,000 Options outstanding, representing 4.79% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Falcon.

Appointment of Communication Advisor

Falcon is also pleased to announce the appointment of Capital Market Communications Ltd ('Camarco') as communications advisor. Camarco is a communications firm based in London that provides investor relations and corporate communications services. It does not have any direct or indirect interest in Falcon or its securities. The fee payable to Camarco is GBP£6,000 per month, until terminated by either party in accordance with the terms of the engagement. The appointment of Camarco is subject to TSXV approval.

The information below is disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Joe Nally 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non- Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options in respect of common shares in the Company CA3060711015 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Options in respect of common shares in the Company c) Price(s) and volume(s) Date Price(s) Volume(s) 10 September 2021 GBP£0.10 3,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside an exchange

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited (ASX: ORG) ('Origin') are joint venture partners in respect of the Beetaloo project.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

