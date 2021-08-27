Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FO   CA3060711015

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(FO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 08/26 02:08:54 pm
0.09 CAD   --.--%
02:11aFALCON OIL & GAS : Filing of Interim Financial Statements
PU
02:01aFalcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements
GL
01:41aFALCON OIL & GAS : Financial Statements 30 June 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Falcon Oil & Gas : Filing of Interim Financial Statements

08/27/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Click here to download the full press release as a PDF

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

('Falcon')

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

27 August 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ('MD&A').

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended 30 June 2021, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ('SEDAR') at www.sedar.com and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2021 financial highlights and other financial updates

  • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$10 million at 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: US$11 million).
  • Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars '$', except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Disclaimer

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
