30 October 2023 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Shenandoah South 1H (“SS1H”) well in EP117 which is operated by Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited’s joint venture partner, Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited.

A diagnostic fracture injection test (“ DFIT ”) of the Amungee Member B-shale on the SS1H well was conducted to analyse geo-mechanical and reservoir properties, with results verified by third-party subsurface experts, Subsurface Dynamics, Inc.





”) of the Amungee Member B-shale on the SS1H well was conducted to analyse geo-mechanical and reservoir properties, with results verified by third-party subsurface experts, Subsurface Dynamics, Inc. Formation pressures at SS1H were monitored for over 20 days and analysed to provide a pore pressure prediction for the area.





DFIT results have demonstrated an over pressured regime, with a pore pressure gradient of at least 0.54 pounds per square inch (psi) per foot, which is consistent with an over pressured regime observed in the core area of the Marcellus shale. In addition, this result provides confidence that the upcoming flow test of the SS-1H well can replicate or exceed commercial flow tests achieved at the Santos-operated Tanumbirini 2H and Tanumbirini 3H wells (0.51 – 0.56 psi per foot) in the EP 161 acreage.





Condor Energy Services have commenced the mobilisation of stimulation equipment to the SS1H well pad ahead of the planned 10 stage stimulation program in November 2023. IP30 flow rate results are anticipated to be released in early Q1 2024, subject to the timing of stimulation fluid flow back.





On successful flow testing of SS1H, the Beetaloo Joint Venture (“BJV”) expect to be in a position to sanction a proposed pilot development in the Shenandoah South region.





Philip O’Quigley, CEO of Falcon commented:

“With the DFIT results along with log analysis providing confidence, we look forward to the next phase of operations in the Beetaloo with the stimulation and extended production testing of SS1H commencing in November. We will continue to update the market as results become available.”

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

Diagnostic Fracture Injection Test

The DFIT was conducted on 6 October 2023 after the casing and cement integrity was verified suitable for hydraulic fracturing operations. A DFIT is a widely accepted industry technique used to analyse geo-mechanical and reservoir properties.

The process involves injecting a low volume of fluid down the wellbore to breakdown the formation, creating a small initial fracture, allowing for the pressure behaviour after injection to be monitored.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com.

About Beetaloo Joint Venture (“BJV”) (EP 76, 98 and 117)

Company Interest Falcon Oil and Gas Australia Limited 22.5% Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited 77.5% Total 100.0%

About Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited

Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited (“Tamboran B1”) is the 100% holder of Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited, with Tamboran B1 being a 50:50 joint venture between Tamboran Resources Limited and Daly Waters Energy, LP.

Tamboran Resources Limited, is a natural gas company listed on the ASX (TBN) and U.S. OTC markets (TBNNY). Tamboran is focused on playing a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future, by developing the significant low CO 2 gas resource within the Beetaloo Basin through cutting-edge drilling and completion design technology as well as management’s experience in successfully commercialising unconventional shale in North America.

Bryan Sheffield of Daly Waters Energy, LP is a highly successful investor and has made significant returns in the US unconventional energy sector in the past. He was Founder of Parsley Energy Inc. (“PE”), an independent unconventional oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin, Texas and previously served as its Chairman and CEO. PE was acquired for over US$7 billion by Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”), itself a leading independent oil and gas company and with the PE acquisition became a Permian pure play company. Pioneer has a current market capitalisation of c. US$60 billion.

