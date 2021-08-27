Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FO   CA3060711015

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(FO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 08/26 02:08:54 pm
0.09 CAD   --.--%
02:11aFALCON OIL & GAS : Filing of Interim Financial Statements
01:41aFalcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements
01:41aFALCON OIL & GAS : Financial Statements 30 June 2021
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

08/27/2021 | 02:01am EDT
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

27 August 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended 30 June 2021, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2021 financial highlights and other financial updates

  • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$10 million at 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: US$11 million).
  • Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.         +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO+353 1 676 9162
  
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) 
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee+44 131 220 9771


Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) / Income

(Unaudited)

 Three months ended 30
June 2021
$’000		Three months ended 30
June 2020
$’000		Six months ended 30
June 2021
$’000		Six months ended 30
June 2020
$’000
     
Revenue    
Oil and natural gas revenue-122
 -122
     
Expenses    
Exploration and evaluation expenses(42)(35)(82)(73)
Production and operating expenses-(3)-(5)
General and administrative expenses(449)(597)(915)(1,000)
Share based compensation(182)-(747)-
Foreign exchange gain / (loss)3717(118)(11)
 (636)(618)(1,862)(1,089)
     
Results from operating activities(636)(617)(1,860)(1,087)
     
Fair value gain – outstanding warrant---110
     
Finance income2874315
Finance expense(59)(58)(126)(279)
Net finance (expense) / income(57)816(123)(264)
     
(Loss) / income and comprehensive (loss) / income for the period(693)199(1,983)(1,241)
     
(Loss) / income and comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to:    
     
Equity holders of the company(693)183(1,982)(1,238)
Non-controlling interests-16(1)(3)
     
(Loss) / income and comprehensive (loss) / income for the period(693)199(1,983)(1,241)
     
(Loss) / income per share attributable to equity holders of the company:    
Basic and diluted(0.001 cent)0.000 cent(0.002 cent)(0.001 cent)


Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

  At 30 June
2021
$’000		At 31 December
2020
$’000
    
Assets   
Non-current assets   
Exploration and evaluation assets 40,18840,444
Property, plant and equipment 34
Trade and other receivables 2323
Restricted cash 2,3602,429
  42,57442,900
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents 9,97411,036
Trade and other receivables 112117
  10,08611,153
    
Total assets 52,66054,053
    
Equity and liabilities   
    
Equity attributable to owners of the parent   
Share capital 392,170392,170
Contributed surplus 45,82245,075
Retained deficit (397,155)(395,173)
  40,83742,072
Non-controlling interests 700701
Total equity 41,53742,773
    
Liabilities    
Non-current liabilities   
Decommissioning provision 10,65310,563
  10,65310,563
    
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 470717
  470717
    
Total liabilities 11,12311,280
    
Total equity and liabilities 52,66054,053


Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

  Six months ended 30 June
  2021
$’000		2020
$’000
    
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss for the period (1,983)(1,241)
Adjustments for:   
Share based compensation 747-
Depreciation 1-
Fair value gain - outstanding warrant -(110)
Net finance expense 123264
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities 11811
Transfer of Canadian working interests (28)-
Change in non-cash working capital:   
Decrease in trade and other receivables 546
(Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (43)37
Net cash used in operating activities (1,060)(993)
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Interest received 315
Exploration and evaluation assets (2)(48)
Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities 1(33)
    
    
Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,059)(1,026)
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents (3)(225)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,03613,066
    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,97411,815

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.


Primary Logo


1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.-37.93%70
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.86%75 015
CNOOC LIMITED7.66%44 792
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.21%40 129
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.70%38 444
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.96%36 386