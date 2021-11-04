Log in
    FO   CA3060711015

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(FO)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Holdings in Company

11/04/2021 | 10:53am EDT
On 4 November 2021, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) (“Falcon”) was informed by the Bankruptcy Estate of Petrohunter Energy Corporation that it no longer holds a beneficial interest in the common shares of Falcon.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.         +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO+353 1 676 9162
 
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) 
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee+44 131 220 9771
  
Camarco  
James Crothers / Rebecca Waterworth / Billy Clegg+44 (0)20 3781 8331


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Managers and Directors
Philip O'Quigley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anne Flynn Chief Financial Officer
John Joseph Nally Non-Executive Chairman
Daryl H. Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
JoAchim Conrad Non-Executive Director
