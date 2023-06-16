Advanced search
    FO   CA3060711015

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(FO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:06:23 2023-06-15 pm EDT
0.1750 CAD   -2.78%
05:51aFalcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Investor Q&A
GL
06/15Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Holdings in Company
GL
05/24Falcon Oil & Gas Posts Q1 Loss
MT
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Investor Q&A

06/16/2023 | 05:51am EDT
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon”)

Investor Q&A

16 June 2023 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce that Philip O’Quigley, Falcon’s CEO,  will conduct a Q&A via the Investor Meet Company platform on 22 June 2023 at 4:30pm (London time) following the Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting that will be held in the Conrad Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland on 22 June 2023 at 11:00am (London time).

The event is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am (London time) the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/falcon-oil-gas-ltd/register-investor

Investors who already follow Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.         +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO+353 1 676 9162
 
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) 
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee+44 131 220 9771


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


