Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting and Management Information Circular

15 June 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) will hold its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting via conference call on 14 July 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Dublin time). A complete notice and related documents are now available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com and are being sent to shareholders of record as at 7 June 2022.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

