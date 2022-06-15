Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
  News
  Summary
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(FO)
2022-06-15
0.1350 CAD    0.00%
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting and Management Information Circular

06/15/2022 | 09:52am EDT
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon”)

Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting and Management Information Circular

15 June 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) will hold its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting via conference call on 14 July 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Dublin time). A complete notice and related documents are now available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com and are being sent to shareholders of record as at 7 June 2022.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.         +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO+353 1 676 9162
 
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) 
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee+44 131 220 9771


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


