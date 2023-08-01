Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon” or “Company”)

Spudding of Shenandoah South 1H in Exploration Permit 117

01 August 2023 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the spudding of the Shenandoah South 1H (“SS1H”) horizontal well in exploration permit 117 with a H&P (Helmerich & Payne) super-spec FlexRig® Flex 3 Rig in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited’s joint venture partner, Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited (“Tamboran B2”).

The SS1H well, which will include a horizontal section of approximately 1,000 meters, will target the Amungee Member B-shale at an estimated target depth of 3,200 metres (approximately 700 metres deeper than the Amungee NW-2H (“A2H”) well in EP 98).

The SS1H well, which is the first of two horizontal wells to be drilled in 2023 is located approximately 60 kilometres south of the A2H well site. The deeper reservoir in this area of the basin is expected to deliver higher pressures, based on data from the two Santos-operated Tanumbirini wells in EP 161.

Falcon will participate in the SS1H well at its full participating interest of 22.5% which, under the terms of the Joint Operating Agreement, will create a drilling spacing unit (“DSU”) of 20,480 acres.

Falcon remains fully funded for its share of all costs associated with the drilling and testing of the SS1H well.

Philip O’Quigley, Falcon’s CEO,commented:

“The spudding of the SS1H horizontal well, which is the first of the planned two horizontal wells to be drilled in 2023, is an exciting next step in the appraisal of the Beetaloo Sub-Basin. We are confident that learnings and results from the previous two Amungee wells drilled in EP 98, together with the two Santos operated Tanumbirini wells drilled in EP 161 will have a positive impact on the outcome of the results from this SS1H well.”

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

Drilling Spacing Unit (“DSU”)

Under the latest executed Joint Operating Agreement, any well in a new area creates a DSU (formerly referred to as a pro-ration unit). The size of the DSU varies depending on a) the type and length of the well to be drilled and b) whether or not the well is a “commitment well” under the terms of the exploration permit. Given that SS1H is a commitment well on EP 117 to satisfy permit requirements to the Northern Territory government, the DSU created is approximately 4 times that of other wells. Wells which are not commitment wells creating a new DSU will be a maximum of 6,400 acres.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Tamboran B2 Pty Limited

Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited (“Tamboran B1”) is the 100% holder of Tamboran B2 Pty Limited, with Tamboran B1 being a 50:50 joint venture between Tamboran Resources Limited and Daly Waters Energy, LP.

Tamboran Resources Limited, is a natural gas company listed on the ASX (TBN) and U.S. OTC markets (TBNNY). Tamboran is focused on playing a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future, by developing the significant low CO 2 gas resource within the Beetaloo Basin through cutting-edge drilling and completion design technology as well as management’s experience that in successfully commercialising unconventional shale in North America.

Bryan Sheffield of Daly Waters Energy, LP is a highly successful investor and has made significant returns in the US unconventional energy sector in the past. He was Founder of Parsley Energy Inc. (“PE”), an independent unconventional oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin, Texas and previously served as its Chairman and CEO. PE was acquired for over US$7 billion by Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”), itself a leading independent oil and gas company and with the PE acquisition became a Permian pure play company. Pioneer has a current market capitalisation of c. US$60 billion.

