    FO   CA3060711015

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(FO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:16 2022-11-24 pm EST
0.0950 CAD   -5.00%
07:20aFalcon Oil & Gas Reports Q3 Loss, Rises At Last Look In UK Trading
MT
07:10aIN BRIEF: Falcon Oil & Gas posts virtually flat third quarter loss
AN
02:04aFalcon Oil & Gas : Financial Statements 30 September 2022
PU
IN BRIEF: Falcon Oil & Gas posts virtually flat third quarter loss

11/25/2022 | 07:10am EST
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Dublin-based oil and gas company focused on Australia, South Africa and Hungary - Loss in the three months to September 30 narrows slightly to USD822,000 from USD842,000 a year prior. However, the firm says it is debt free with cash of USD16.9 million as of September 30, jumping 90% from USD8.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Current stock price: 6.35 pence, up 1.6% on Friday

12-month change: down 22%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

