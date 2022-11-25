IN BRIEF: Falcon Oil & Gas posts virtually flat third quarter loss

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Dublin-based oil and gas company focused on Australia, South Africa and Hungary - Loss in the three months to September 30 narrows slightly to USD822,000 from USD842,000 a year prior. However, the firm says it is debt free with cash of USD16.9 million as of September 30, jumping 90% from USD8.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Current stock price: 6.35 pence, up 1.6% on Friday

12-month change: down 22%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

