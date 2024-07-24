Strategic move expands customer readiness for IBM watsonx

FalconStor Software today announces certification of both StorSafe and StorGuard with IBM Storage Ceph, accelerating customers’ “Journey to AI” through improved data access, migration, and availability. FalconStor’s flagship solutions, StorSafe and StorGuard, deliver a comprehensive suite of data and backup optimization, virtualization, and protection, from on-premises to hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. IBM Storage Ceph is a scale-out, software-defined unified storage solution designed to support data lakes for IBM watsonx.data and next-generation AI workloads. Together, these solutions provide enterprise application access, data migration, protection, and availability, enabling customers to harness their massive data stores to tackle previously unsolvable challenges using Generative AI.

StorSafe is Now Certified with Storage Ceph

IBM has certified FalconStor StorSafe with Storage Ceph, IBM’s on-premises AI data lake offering, ensuring compatibility and full support by IBM. StorSafe is the only IBM-certified, sold, and supported solution for backup optimization with IBM Power Virtual Server, available via the IBM Cloud Catalog. Now, with certification for IBM Storage Ceph, customers can leverage both for an enterprise-class backup solution.

StorSafe integrates with any leading backup software on IBM Power (IBM i/AIX/Linux) or mixed heterogeneous operating systems, utilizing advanced compression and patented block-level deduplication to optimize backup and recovery operations while simplifying workload and data migrations. IBM Storage Ceph object storage is now supported as the tape archive export target for StorSafe, offering customers low-cost storage to archive historical backup data.

StorGuard is Now Certified with Storage Ceph

FalconStor has certified StorGuard with Storage Ceph, ensuring seamless integration and full support by FalconStor. StorGuard offers storage virtualization, business continuity, high availability, system failover, and data migration. Key capabilities brought to Storage Ceph by StorGuard include:

Fibre Channel and iSCSI support enabling enterprise application connection to Storage Ceph

Data mobility via migration from heterogeneous storage environments into Storage Ceph as well as into the cloud

Data protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Fast, easy deployment and simplified management

IBM Storage Ceph provides an efficient way to build a data lakehouse for IBM watsonx.data and next-generation AI workloads. It is highly scalable, with no single point of failure, and can support petabytes of data and billions of objects. StorGuard enhances Storage Ceph’s capabilities by expanding enterprise application support, facilitating data migration from non-Ceph storage, and ensuring full data protection and high availability.

“StorGuard has been a critical component of our enterprise data protection strategy for many years,” said Stefan Teusch, Deputy Head of GWDG and UMG/G3-7 - Infrastructure Operations Division, GWDG. “Certification of Ceph is an exciting and valuable addition as we think about the future storage, management, and use of massive amounts of data.”

Journey to AI

FalconStor StorSafe and StorGuard deliver comprehensive enterprise-class solutions for IBM Storage Ceph environments, including optimized data protection, workload migration, hybrid cloud backup and disaster recovery, ransomware recovery, storage virtualization, high availability, and failover capability. Together, they provide customers with the essential building blocks for developing and deploying strategic AI solutions. By integrating these technologies, FalconStor and IBM empower enterprises to effectively manage their data and unlock the full potential of AI-driven insights and innovation.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor is the trusted data protection software leader modernizing disaster recovery and backup operations for the hybrid cloud world. The Company enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data while reducing data storage and long-term retention costs by up to 95%. More than 1,000 organizations and managed service providers worldwide standardize on FalconStor as the foundation for their cloud first data protection future. Our products are offered through and supported by a worldwide network of leading managed service providers, system integrators, resellers, and original equipment manufacturers.

